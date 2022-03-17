Reels on reels

Fly Fishing Film Tour to play Panida March 19, benefiting Panhandle Chapter of Trout Unlimited

· March 16, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Anyone who has dabbled in fly fishing knows that the craft is about far more than catching fish — otherwise it would be called “catching,” rather than “fishing.”

A still from Three Sheets, one the films showing at the 2022 Fly Fishing Film Tour. Courtesy photo.

Dad jokes aside, the thrill of the chase and the art of the cast are what make fly fishing a beloved pastime around the world, and especially amid the plentiful streams and rivers of the Pacific Northwest. Local fly fishing enthusiasts will have the chance to take part in the second-best activity to actually casting a line — that is, watching someone else do it — when the Fly Fishing Film Tour returns to the Panida Theater on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

The 16th annual F3T, presented by Costa, YETI and Simms, will feature nine films from creators across the globe, exploring the stories of anglers from Louisiana to Australia to Columbia. Organizers promise that this year’s film selection will “feed your fishing addiction,” and just in time for the shift of seasons.

While the films start at 7 p.m., guests are invited to enter the theater as early as 5:30 p.m. to learn more about the night’s beneficiary: the Panhandle Chapter of Trout Unlimited, a group that aims to conserve and protect North Idaho’s fisheries. TU will be raising funds with a number of raffle prizes available the night of the film tour, including a pair of Costa Del Mar sunglasses, Simms gear and even the chance to win a guided fly fishing trip with Linehan Outfitting Company.

Theater capacity for this show is limited to 450 guests, with advance tickets recommended, though not required. The Panida strongly encourages all guests to wear a mask, regardless of vaccine status, while attending the show.

To learn more about the Fly Fishing Film Tour — and access trailers for this year’s films — visit flyfilmtour.com. For more information on the Panhandle Chapter of Trout Unlimited, visit panhandletu.org or find the group on Facebook at facebook.com/PanhandleTU.

Fly Fishing Film Tour (NR) • Saturday, March 19, 7 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; $15 in advance, $18 day of show. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191. Get tickets at North 40 Outfitters in Ponderay, flyfilmtour.com/buy-tickets, panida.org or at the door.

Tags:

