CobraJet celebrates 10 years of bringing the ruckus

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Bands are eerily similar to relationships. They require a lot of effort, patience and attention. Egos need to remain in check for the partnership to work. The highs are some of the best and the lows are some of the worst. Just like a relationship, when a band reaches the magical 10-year milestone, it’s a notable occasion.

CobraJet, featuring Terry Owens on drums and vocals, Brandon Andersen on guitar and Reese Warren on bass, will celebrate their 10th anniversary bringing the ruckus with a free show Saturday, March 19 at the Eagles Club, 1511 John Hudon Lane. There is no admission fee, but only those 21 years of age or older will be allowed inside. Supporting CobraJet will be two sister projects, including Spokane-based death metal band Torn Open and Rapid Lightning, featuring rock music from Sandpoint.

When pressed into a hard corner, CobraJet would classify their music as “rock with an edge.”

“We just call it super hard rock,” Andersen told the Reader. “Terry has that big fat drum sound like Deep Purple that really works. We’re big Judas Priest and Iron Maiden fans.”

The trio began as CobraJet a decade ago after Owens provided Andersen and one of his other bands a place to practice.

“Terry always supported us,” he said. “I played in a band with his son when we were younger and he always supported us with a place to practice. Then one day I said I wanted to start a band with Terry. His talents were wasting away! We had a vision for some rock and roll and it ended up being some super hard rock.”

Warren knew Andersen because they both worked at Eichardt’s.

“He was always an inspiration of mine,” Andersen said. “I used to go watch Reese whenever he played with Not Quite Punk, then one day he said, ‘You guys need a bass player,’ and he jumped on board. It’s been great ever since.”

CobraJet has been off to the races ever since, honing their sound and writing new music. Unlike many other bands in Sandpoint, CobraJet has abandoned covers altogether to only play their own original music.

“We’ve gotten away from covers,” Andersen said. “I don’t think we play a single cover right now, actually.”

While the group collaborates with songwriting, Andersen said Owens lets loose the most when crafting new music.

“Terry likes to write Sandpoint-style songs,” Andersen said. “A lot of them are about local stuff. We do collaborate, but when Terry does write a song, he comes at you with the whole-assed song.”

Andersen said CobraJet currently has three originals for which Owens wrote every part: chords, drums, lyrics, bass lines and all.

“They’re good songs,” Andersen said. “There’s one called ‘7B Itch,’ he wrote because he had this lady driving like a maniac in front of him and her license plate said ‘7B Itch’ on it. He’ll talk about Schweitzer and the lights on the Powerhouse building and stuff. He seems to come up with quite a bit of local stuff.”

The band was also named by Owens.

“It’s actually the name of a Mustang,” Andersen said. “I don’t know if Terry knew that when he named the band, but it’s a fast car. It’s jet powered. We lie and call ourselves the best band in the world, so what are we going to name the best band in the world? It’s CobraJet.”

For the 10th anniversary show, CobraJet plans to unveil several new songs, as well as some new gear.

“Both of our sister projects are playing, too,” Andersen said. “I’ll also be playing with Torn Open and Rapid Lightning.”

Andersen said CobraJet always performs shows for free admission because, “when you’re playing at a bar, it has free entry anyway. It’s Sandpoint, you know? We’re going to bring our explosive performance. All the ladies get in free. All the men do, too, but the ladies definitely get in free.”

CobraJet • With Torn Open and Rapid Lighting; Saturday, March 19; FREE; 21+. Eagles Club, 1511 John Hudon Lane. Listen at reverbnation.com/cobrajet.