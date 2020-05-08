Reader Quick Hits: May 7, 2020

- This week’s Reader is up online and waiting in grocery store racks across town to be picked up and taken home. Here’s the direct link to the issue, which required an additional news page this week to cover all the local happenings. We’ve also included an absentee ballot request form, which can be cut out and sent to the Bonner County Elections office before May 19.
- The Farmers’ Market at Sandpoint may have postponed its opening, but vendors are still finding ways to get veggies, plant starts and other seasonal products to customers. Visit sandpointfarmersmarket.com to see which vendors are currently selling online and where they’re doing pick-ups. Also browse the vendor page to find ways to contact your favorite vendor directly to inquire about how to support them through the pandemic. Also, keep up-to-date on when the market may open by liking the market on Facebook: facebook.com/sandpointfarmersmarket.
- As Idaho inches closer to Stage 2 of the governor’s Rebound Idaho economic reopening plan, Idaho Health and Welfare — in conjunction with local health districts — is gradually releasing guidelines for businesses set to open in upcoming stages. Check them out here.
- Governor Brad Little is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court regarding a case in which the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Idaho must pay for an inmate’s sex-reassignment surgery. Read the entire press release here.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal