Reader Quick Hits: May 11, 2020

- As of 5 p.m. Monday, May 11 — today — Idaho is reporting 2,260 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 14 “confirmed and probable” new cases today. Find updates daily at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
- Governor Brad Little will hold a press conference on Thursday, May 14 regarding whether Idaho will move into Stage 2 of his Rebound Idaho plan to reopen businesses and places of gathering. The conference, held at 1 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, can be watched on Idaho Public Television and on the Governor’s Facebook page. For a refresher on the Stage 2 guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
- Sandpoint is in the spotlight of this Boise State Public Radio story on COVID-19 bringing out the worst in a community on social media. Nate Hegyi of the Mountain West News Bureau wrote the piece, and he’s posted in the Facebook group Sandpoint Local Forum to let people know that it is the first piece in a series focusing on the political divide in Bonner County.
- Minico High School, located in Rupert, Idaho, will host a group graduation ceremony on May 21, despite the fact that Stage 2 of Governor Little’s Rebound Idaho plan prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people. Minico has 190 seniors in its 2020 graduating class. Learn more about the decisions being made and the logistics behind them here.
- The annual Idaho Gives donation campaign for nonprofits across the state announced a new fundraising record set in 2020: $3.86 million. While the event is usually promoted for one week, this year organizers made it a two-week campaign to support nonprofits struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
