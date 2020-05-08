Reader Quick Hits: May 8, 2020

· May 8, 2020

  • Only three of the 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle Health District are still being monitored, the agency reported May 8. A total of 63 cases have been reported in Kootenai County and the remaining four in Bonner County since disease tracking started in mid-March. Follow PHD’s daily updates — which are posted at noon — here. Idaho health officials reported 27 new lab-confirmed and potential cases of COVID-19 statewide on May 8, bringing the total to 2,205 since reporting began. Find the state coronavirus site here.
  • Bonner General Health announced May 8 that it is eliminating several programs and services, including cardiac rehab, diabetes education, home health and the Wound Care Clinic. According to a news release, the cuts stem from a decision to restructure the hospital organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full news release here, courtesy of Facebook group Idaho Live Co.
  • The city of Sandpoint is resuming use permits for non-residential based businesses, effective May 7. Though launched in March, city officials put the permitting policy on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to the city, “A use permit is a public statement of the approved occupant load, terms of use, and contains the signatures from the relevant City officials who have inspected and approved the building for use by the business.” Get more info here.
  • People around the world are noting May 8 as “V-E Day,” a.k.a. “Victory in Europe Day,” marking the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany in World War II (though the German High Command signed the the first of several components of the instrument of unconditional surrender on May 7, 1945). British Queen Elizabeth II — herself a WWII veteran — delivered a video address marking the occasion, while National Geographic compiled a handful of stories from American veterans and their loved ones. Meanwhile, British historian James Holland told German newspaper Deutsche Welle that it’s time to rethink how we conceive of the final months of WWII. Find his interview here. Finally, NPR reported that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, European capitals such as London, Paris and Moscow — the latter which has traditionally met V-E Day with huge military parades — greeted May 8 with “subdued” acknowledgements. See the rundown of European reactions here.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

View movies at home … help the Panida. Our local theater is surviving the quarantine shutdown by offering movies that patrons can stream at home through the Panida Virtual Cinema. Every week they’re switching it up, and this week’s movie Supa Moda runs through May 7; up next is the Parisian bittersweet romance Someone Somewhere screening May 8-14. The $12 purchase benefits the Panida Theater, which makes this movie experience all the better. Check it out!

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal