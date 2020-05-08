Reader Quick Hits: May 8, 2020

- Only three of the 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle Health District are still being monitored, the agency reported May 8. A total of 63 cases have been reported in Kootenai County and the remaining four in Bonner County since disease tracking started in mid-March. Follow PHD’s daily updates — which are posted at noon — here. Idaho health officials reported 27 new lab-confirmed and potential cases of COVID-19 statewide on May 8, bringing the total to 2,205 since reporting began. Find the state coronavirus site here.
- Bonner General Health announced May 8 that it is eliminating several programs and services, including cardiac rehab, diabetes education, home health and the Wound Care Clinic. According to a news release, the cuts stem from a decision to restructure the hospital organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full news release here, courtesy of Facebook group Idaho Live Co.
- The city of Sandpoint is resuming use permits for non-residential based businesses, effective May 7. Though launched in March, city officials put the permitting policy on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to the city, “A use permit is a public statement of the approved occupant load, terms of use, and contains the signatures from the relevant City officials who have inspected and approved the building for use by the business.” Get more info here.
- People around the world are noting May 8 as “V-E Day,” a.k.a. “Victory in Europe Day,” marking the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany in World War II (though the German High Command signed the the first of several components of the instrument of unconditional surrender on May 7, 1945). British Queen Elizabeth II — herself a WWII veteran — delivered a video address marking the occasion, while National Geographic compiled a handful of stories from American veterans and their loved ones. Meanwhile, British historian James Holland told German newspaper Deutsche Welle that it’s time to rethink how we conceive of the final months of WWII. Find his interview here. Finally, NPR reported that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, European capitals such as London, Paris and Moscow — the latter which has traditionally met V-E Day with huge military parades — greeted May 8 with “subdued” acknowledgements. See the rundown of European reactions here.
