Reader Quick Hits: May 21, 2020

- A new Sandpoint Reader dropped today, and the cover is in the running for cutest ever. Find the flip-page digital version here.
- Idaho logged 28 new “confirmed and probable” cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the statewide total to 2,534 cases. These statistics are updated every day but Sunday at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
- Governor Brad Little’s office released a press statement today announcing that “the State of Idaho will not borrow money in the bond market to meet anticipated cash flow requirements for the current fiscal year” for the first time in 38 years. Little said: “Given the uncertain economic times, we must minimize state borrowing and limit the amount of General Fund that is committed to interest payments on loans.” Learn more here.
- What could school look like in the fall? In this KTVB report, Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield gives Idahoans an idea of how the ongoing pandemic could affect school environments for months to come.
