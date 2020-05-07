A few thoughts on the blessings of retirement

· May 7, 2020

By Sandy Compton
Reader Columnist

The online music retail industry is seeing a surge in sales, thanks in large part to the abundance of free time many are experiencing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

In some cases, these purchases tell the story of musicians breathing new life into an already loved instrument — new drumheads, strings, tuners, polish. Music retailer Sweetwater has seen such purchases regularly in recent weeks, and company CEO Chuck Surack told Rolling Stone that he gets a warm, fuzzy feeling while filling those kinds of orders.

Sandy Compton.

“You can just tell that they’re taking the time to take their guitar apart, upgrade it, hot rod it and make it new again,” he said. “It’s been fun to watch that stuff as I physically pack the boxes [in our warehouse] myself.”

Sales of new instruments have also seen a spike — even more so than during the holidays, according to Rolling Stone. Large music retailer Guitar Center reports that online sales of acoustic guitars and ukuleles — instruments conducive to a quiet, home environment — are seeing a hefty increase. Overall, Guitar Center has seen about a 100% increase in sales since the pandemic necessitated that people shelter in place.

As storefronts reopen locally, one can only hope this renewed interest in making music — whether by purchasing a new instrument or wiping the dust from a rediscovered one — will lead to supporting small music shops across the country.

Rolling Stone also reports that digital music-making software has seen increased traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic. Google searches for Grarageband have increased 55% and hundreds of thousands of users are downloading free trials of higher-end production applications.

This all means one thing: people are at home, making music. From beginners to hobbyists to professionals, DIY music is finding new life in the hands of people across the world.

As Rolling Stone asks, will this spark a musical renaissance? Maybe. More likely, though, people are simply finding comfort in creation.

Wilburn Custom Shop in Sandpoint has seen some action through its curbside services for both buying music equipment and dropping off instruments for repair. Owner Scott Wilburn told the Sandpoint Reader that he has been taking advantage of the pandemic-induced downtime to get back to his own musical projects. He said he has done more work in the past three months on an album that he started three years ago than he had accomplished in the past two years. He has also recently produced two new music videos.

“I am connected to a lot of other musicians via social media, and many fellow musicians have posted home concerts, solo videos, art and so much more,” he said. “With lots of time on their hands, music is a great way [for idled people] to feel productive.”

Red Simpson, owner of Fiddlin’ Red’s Music in Sandpoint, has also been offering curbside services. The music teacher and multi-instrumentalist said he has been enjoying playing more music at home, and that he can understand why some people are also getting back into the swing of things with instruments of their own.

“People are playing more music at home and breaking out their guitar and violin strings for comfort reasons,” he said. “It gives people good vibes.”

Wilburn shared the same sentiment.

“One can only watch so much TV, eh?” he joked. “But seriously, music has always been therapy, and let’s face it — it has been a scary time for a lot of people. Music has always been a great outlet for people’s emotions, and I believe being creative in a time when so much is uncertain gives people a feeling of stability when nothing else seems stable.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

View movies at home … help the Panida. Our local theater is surviving the quarantine shutdown by offering movies that patrons can stream at home through the Panida Virtual Cinema. Every week they’re switching it up, and this week’s movie Supa Moda runs through May 7; up next is the Parisian bittersweet romance Someone Somewhere screening May 8-14. The $12 purchase benefits the Panida Theater, which makes this movie experience all the better. Check it out!

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal