Full Draw Film Tour to bring the best of bowhunting to the Panida

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

A good hunting story does not begin and end with a harvest. In fact, some of the best hunting stories have nothing at all to do with a kill.

The art of the hunting story is tethered closely to the same things that make any story great: Who was there? What was the terrain like? What went wrong? What went right? What did you learn?

No one knows the art of the hunting story better than the filmmakers highlighted by the Full Draw Film Tour, which will hit the screen at the Panida Theater on Wednesday, June 28 as part of its 13th season of bringing the world’s top-tier bowhunting films to screens across the country.

The tour is presented by OnX Hunt, an app that provides mapping tools for hunters. The Sandpoint show will feature several films by independent creators, as well as hunting gear giveaways courtesy of Full Draw Film Tour partners.

The 2023 tour features eight films covering varied terrain and animals, starring everyone from backcountry veterans to youngsters being introduced to bowhunting.

Organizers call the tour “a movie night with a concert vibe” — “Think National Geographic and Metallica had a baby!”

Doors open to the Sandpoint event at 6 p.m. and the films begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth, ages 4-17. Tickets are available online at panida.org or at the door.

For a full rundown of the 2023 Full Draw Film Tour filmmakers and trailers, go to fulldrawfilmtour.com/2023-filmmakers.

