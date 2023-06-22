POAC announces upcoming performing arts series

Tickets and season passes now on sale

· June 22, 2023

By Reader Staff

Announced as part of its annual ArtWalk kickoff on June 16, the Pend Oreille Arts Council’s 2023-’24 Performing Arts Series lineup includes eclectic performances in everything from indie folk to classical piano and modern dance to spoken word. 

The season kicks off in the fall and continues through the spring, with all performances presented at the historic Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.). 

Concert pianist Tien Hsieh will perform at the Panida Theater Wednesday,
Feb. 14. Courtesy photo.

Tickets went on sale June 17, with prices ranging from $5-40 per show, and a limited number of POAC season passes available at $199 for discounted admittance to all seven shows.

Upcoming shows are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 27: Repertory Dance Theater 

Experience a magical evening of modern dance performed by one of the oldest and most respected dance companies in the country. Tickets $35 adult, $10 youth.

Saturday, Oct. 28: Jarbe Mexicano

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with “Bordeno-Soul” music from north and south of the border. Tickets $35 adult, $10 youth.

Saturday, Nov. 18: Missoula Children’s Theater presents King Arthur’s Quest

The ever-popular community theater event, casting a host of local children of all ages for a production of the fairytale classic. Tickets $20 adult, $10 youth.

Thursday, Jan. 18: Letters Aloud presents The Road to Fame

Private letters read in public: The wildly popular show currently sweeping the nation, full of entertainment and laughter. Tickets $35 adult, $10 youth.

Wednesday, Feb. 14: Tien Hsieh, Concert Pianist

Spend the perfect Valentine’s Day with someone you love serenaded by the renowned Steinway artist who has become a Sandpoint favorite. Complimentary glass of champagne for those over 21 years old. Tickets $40 adult, $10 youth.

Tuesday, March 5: The Sweet Remains

Multi-instrumental indie folk-rock band with lush harmonies. Tickets $30 adult, $10 youth.

Friday, April 12: Dino Lights

A visual and audio delight the whole family will enjoy. Tickets $30 adult, $10 youth.

Visiting performers will also participate in POAC’s Ovations program, a free K-12 outreach that provides quality educational experiences in the performing arts for students who would otherwise not have these opportunities. In addition to all public performances at the Panida Theater, workshops, performances and outreach programs are planned throughout the year in the Lake Pend Oreille School District.

“From classical to contemporary musicians, dancers, actors and spoken word artists, POAC has a long tradition of presenting culturally diverse performances, geared for audiences of all ages, at affordable prices,” said POAC Executive Director Tone Stolz. “We are thrilled to present a new season of exceptional artistic quality, theatrical excitement and inspiration to the Sandpoint community through the performing arts.”

A limited number of POAC season passes are available and fully transferable. Tickets are available for purchase online at artinsandpoint.org, by calling 208-263-6139 or by visiting the POAC office at 110 Main Street, Suite 101 in downtown Sandpoint. 

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for POAC’s Performing Arts Series, and for individual shows. Call the POAC office for details.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Race The WolfHappy Juneteenth and Summer Solstice! There’s plenty to do this week including: Race the Wolf, a Panida Pride Film, some Sci-fi, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal