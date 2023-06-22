Spacepoint hosts presentation on Europa Clipper alongside Panida screening of Guardians of the Galaxy

· June 22, 2023

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Sandpoint’s new aerospace education nonprofit, Spacepoint, will host another in its series of events at the Panida Theater, with a screening Saturday, June 24 of the Marvel blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy — but not before an exciting and informative presentation from University of Idaho Professor Matthew Hedman on NASA’s Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter and the planet’s Galilean moon Europa.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with Hedman’s presentation at 6 p.m., followed by the film screening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

The Europa Clipper will launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla., in October 2024. Photo courtesy NASA.

The Clipper’s goal is to determine if Europa is habitable. The moon is covered in ice, but scientists are all but certain it hosts a saltwater ocean beneath the surface. The Clipper will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on Oct. 6, 2024 from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

According to organizers, for this event only, a number of students will be identified for a free trip to witness the Europa blast off in person. And, as with all Spacepoint events coinciding with the seasonal equinox and solstice, students ages 6-17 will compete to qualify for Kennedy Space Camp tickets.

In April, Spacepoint launched its inaugural event with a screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at the Panida, including a presentation from U of I Professor Jason Barnes, who is lead principal investigator on the multi-billion-dollar NASA Dragonfly mission to the moon of Titan orbiting Saturn.

Hedman is an associate professor in the office of engineering and physics, with specialties in astronomy and planetary science, orbital dynamics, planetary rings and infrared spectroscopy. 

Spacepoint’s mission is to connect Sandpoint residents — with an emphasis on young people — to specialists and topics related to the space industry, and has as its founding goal to “drive and invest in education, engagement, experience and participation in the space exploration industry.” 

The organization has hosted a rocketry competition and — in an especially exciting project — is beginning the buildout of an observatory at the U of I Sandpoint Organic Agricultural Center at the base of Schweitzer Mountain on North Boyer Avenue.

“Our great partnership with UI continues,” Spacepoint organizer Kyle Averill told the Reader in an email. “We are targeting late summer for implementation and we’ll likely have a star party to support the launch. More to follow!”

For tickets and more information, go to spacepoint.org/event-details-registration/summer-solstice-sci-fi-series.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Race The WolfHappy Juneteenth and Summer Solstice! There’s plenty to do this week including: Race the Wolf, a Panida Pride Film, some Sci-fi, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal