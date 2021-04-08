Watch an ASMR massage video and thank me later

· April 7, 2021

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

I remember the day I watched my first ASMR video.

I stumbled across the concept in a podcast. The hosts described a YouTube genre made entirely for the purpose of inducing “tingles” — the relaxing sensation on the back of one’s head and neck when they hear a sound or observe slow, meticulous actions. That tingly feeling is called an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) — a pleasing, low-grade paresthesia with no clear cause.

A screenshot from a video by the author’s favorite ASMRtist, itsblitzzz.

The host of the podcast urged listeners to watch an ASMR video to familiarize themselves with the topic. I obliged, and haven’t looked (or listened) back since.

There are millions of ASMR videos on YouTube and, as with anything, viewers tend to find their niche. ASMR is typically quiet, slow and methodical, aiming to relax the viewer with pleasing sounds (tapping and scratching on various surfaces, gentle whispering) and movements (hand fluttering, wood carving, playing with slime, food preparation). 

Some consider mouth noises especially pleasing, causing me to come across a video of someone eating Taco Bell with a high-definition microphone clipped to their shirt. It certainly wasn’t my cup of tea, but as ASMR has taught me, judging someone for the ASMR they choose to watch is silly. By many people’s standards, those of us who unwind by clicking on a video titled “ASMR **trigger** sounds for deep sleep ~ ZzZzZzzzzz ~” are all weird.

For this reason, I was hesitant to come out as a dedicated ASMR enthusiast. However, the time has come that I share my greatest joy, and that is curling up on the couch with my dog, sipping a hot beverage and watching itsblitzzz ASMR massage videos.

Julia — a Los Angeles YouTuber known by her handle, itsblitzzz — started dabbling in ASMR only a couple of years ago. Her most popular videos have amassed more than 10 million views. The premise of an itsblitzzz video is simple: a model sits in a chair and Julia — typically wearing a turtleneck — stands behind, her head cut out of the frame, as she administers a head/shoulder/face massage using essential oils. She whispers positive affirmations while the model melts in her tattooed, manicured hands. At the end, she offers them a drink and a snack. 

A microphone picks up each sound, from Julia’s breathing to her nails on the model’s scalp. These videos are typically about half an hour long, which is simply not long enough.

While many of the more popular ASMRtists use mannequins for these kinds of massage videos, Julia uses friends and subscribers. In addition, while ASMR massage videos can occasionally slip into sexually-charged territory, Julia’s never do. She is professional, kind and big-sisterly.

This all sounds admittedly strange. There are a lot of ways to unwind, like, I don’t know, normal television? Scrolling through social media? The difference is that ASMR does not require an energy exchange. I don’t have to feel anything about a plot twist or a baby photo while watching someone have their hair brushed. I simply have to sit back and be mildly hypnotized.

To those who judge: the eight-figure view counts on many of these videos speak for themselves. ASMR works for a lot of people — especially those of us who crave a way to slow down our minds. These YouTube channels are free, accessible and certainly worth a try. Happy tingling.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Final weekend of skiing. It’s a bittersweet time when warmer weather brings an end to Schweitzer’s skiing and boarding season. Get those last turns in plus check out the Passholder Appreciation Weekend event. Plus more to check out, including loads of live music, on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Advertise in the Sandpoint Reader
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal