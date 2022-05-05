Waldorf School eighth-graders to perform Rent — School Edition

· May 5, 2022

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Fans of Broadway musicals will already be familiar with Rent, the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning work by Jonathan Larson. The production as it has appeared on the biggest stages in the country is an intense exploration of the physical and emotional lives of a group of artistic friends as they navigate the Lower East Side of New York amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the late-20th century.

Given that, it may be surprising that a troupe of nine eighth-grade students at the Sandpoint Waldorf School have undertaken to present three performances of Rent at the Panida Theater on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.

Under the direction of Michael Seifert — who has been the students’ teacher since they were in first grade — this version of Rent has been specially adapted from a “school edition,” dialing back or reinterpreting many of the most mature themes to arrive at what Seifert described as “a message that’s incredibly deep” and every bit as resonant for 14-year-olds as it is for adults.

The cast of Sandpoint Waldorf School’s production of Rent —School Edition. Courtesy photo.

Specifically, he said, “The theme is still compassion and acceptance of people — that people make mistakes and are we focused on the mistakes that people have made, or on accepting and loving people who are trying to make their lives better?”

The students have thrown themselves into learning their parts, rehearsing since the beginning of the school year with a special emphasis on the musical components. Seifert said “we’re just a normal class — this is not a drama school,” but, with help from Music Conservatory of Sandpoint Theater Arts Director Sarah Caruso, the students have “received an incredible training.”

Nathan Baker will provide live accompaniment on bass, but otherwise the young actors will perform their melodies over backing music from the Rent songbook.

When selecting Rent for the class to perform, Seifert said his primary concern was finding a musical “that can speak to them.”

And despite the maturity of the source material — even with its more age-appropriate adaptations — the performers have found much to identify with.

“We prefer as adults to stick our heads in the sand and hope that our kids aren’t going through some of these things, but they are actually living it and all the questions are coming now — ‘Who am I?’, ‘Where am I going?’,” Siefert said. 

“Do we help them by pretending [those issues and questions] aren’t there? Or do we have a way — like in a drama — where we can work it out, as opposed to having to navigate a really difficult landscape completely alone, which is really scary,” he added. 

As an educator, Siefert has a front-row vantage point on the mental and emotional health challenges faced by today’s adolescents, and said what they need are “adults and stories that are willing to meet them where they are, and that’s what I feel we’ve been able to do here. Ultimately, it’s a story about hope.” 

Rent — School Edition • Friday, May 6, 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 7, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 youths. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191, panida.org.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Cinco de Mayo Block PartyHappy Cinco de Mayo!  Enjoy Sandpoint with events this week ranging from a Cinco de Mayo Block Party on Thursday, to the 3/4 Minus Cykeltur biking event on Saturday. Don’t forget to hug your mother, as Mother’s Day is on Sunday!  See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Easter 2022

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal