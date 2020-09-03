That’s a wrap

New utility box wraps bring local artists’ work and historical photos to public spaces

· September 3, 2020

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Observant city residents and visitors may have noticed a new splash of art throughout public spaces in Sandpoint over the past nine months. After the city of Sandpoint added several new utility boxes around town due to an increase of utility work and construction over the past year, the Sandpoint Arts Commission slowly began to plan for a new public art project featuring works from local artists as well as historical photos of Bonner County.

Elle Susnis, the chairperson of the Sandpoint Arts Commission, told the Reader that the project was on the “back burner” for some time until a sponsor came forward and helped kick it into gear.

A series of utility boxes on Oak Street with artwork by Gail Lyster. Photo courtesy Sandpoint Arts Commission.

“STCU [Spokane Teachers Credit Union] stepped up last fall and offered to sponsor art wraps for us,” Susnis said. “All these utility boxes were popping up because of the construction we were doing [downtown], so we decided to split them up between art works and historical photos.”

Working in conjunction with the Sandpoint Historic Preservation Commission, the city of Sandpoint, the Bonner County History Museum and STCU, the Sandpoint Arts Commission began accepting submissions from local artists to transform their two-dimensional art pieces into wraps to cover the utility boxes.

Busy Beaver Graphics in Sandpoint has taken on the task of printing the wraps with a digital printer and applying the wraps to boxes with a special adhesive.

“It’s amazing what Brett at Busy Beaver has done,” Susnis said. “They even have a special graffiti-resistant coating on them.”

The decorated boxes have sprung up all over town, allowing passersby the opportunity to view artwork where only a dull metal box was before.

“One of the reasons I’m excited about this project is because it’s a great way to get the art from our two-dimensional artists out on the streets as public art,” Susnis said. “It gets it out there where people who may not normally go into a gallery and a space like that and see it on a daily basis to enjoy and get to know our local artists.”

A historic photo showing a group of Sandpointians attending ski lessons at the Pine Street Hill in January 1959. Photo courtesy Sandpoint Arts Commission.

The boxes can be viewed throughout Sandpoint, from the Windbag jetty to the intersection of Highway 2 and Boyer Avenue.

More than a dozen wraps have been installed during the first two phases of this project, but a third phase is slated to begin soon with another grouping of boxes.

Susnis said one of her favorite wraps so far has been the Harold’s IGA artwork on a series of boxes on Oak Street across from the former location of the supermarket.

“I lived a block and a half from Harold’s most of my life and it has a special place in my heart,” Susnis said. “When Gail Lyster submitted those pieces, I knew exactly where they would go. There are longtime locals that really loved Harold’s — it was there for 61 years. I just have good memories of it, and that artwork is so bright and beautiful.”

So far, the wraps include works from local artists and historic photos, provided by the Bonner County History Museum. Susnis said the Sandpoint Arts Commission was excited to combine art and history with this project.

“That’s what our town is all about,” she said. “There is a lot of history here and it’s an arts town. It was a perfect fit.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Film festival under the stars! Admission-free Sandpoint Film Festival is held outside this year, with three evenings of films at The Longshot on South Boyer. Check out more info on our Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal