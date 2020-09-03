Sandpoint Teen Center hosting back-to-school barbecue

By Reader Staff
The Sandpoint Teen Center will be open for the 2020-21 school year, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with a back-to-school barbecue.
The center will provide after-school meals and activities, including games, bowling, basketball, disc golf, ping pong, cooking lessons and art.
“Our staff is also available to assist with homework, including online homework, as well as provide space and guidance for other teen projects,” organizers wrote in a press release. “We have internet available for school work if teens don’t have internet at home.”
Center staff members said they are open to any suggestions from the community about how they can make these difficult times more manageable for area teens.
To keep posted on activities, visit sandpointteencenter.com. Also check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Any questions or suggestions should be directed to [email protected] or by calling Phyllis Jay at 208-255-9745 or Joan Avery, 208-946-1087.
The Sandpoint Teen Center is located at 221 S. Division St. in Sandpoint. Operating hours are 1-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center is open to all students between seventh and 12th grade.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal