Sandpoint Teen Center hosting back-to-school barbecue

By Reader Staff

The Sandpoint Teen Center will be open for the 2020-21 school year, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with a back-to-school barbecue.

The center will provide after-school meals and activities, including games, bowling, basketball, disc golf, ping pong, cooking lessons and art.

“Our staff is also available to assist with homework, including online homework, as well as provide space and guidance for other teen projects,” organizers wrote in a press release. “We have internet available for school work if teens don’t have internet at home.”

Center staff members said they are open to any suggestions from the community about how they can make these difficult times more manageable for area teens.

To keep posted on activities, visit sandpointteencenter.com. Also check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Any questions or suggestions should be directed to [email protected] or by calling Phyllis Jay at 208-255-9745 or Joan Avery, 208-946-1087.

The Sandpoint Teen Center is located at 221 S. Division St. in Sandpoint. Operating hours are 1-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center is open to all students between seventh and 12th grade.