Speakeasy fundraiser rescheduled for next two Thursdays

LPO Repertory Theater benefit travels back to Prohibition era with third annual event

· January 4, 2024

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

After the postponement of the third annual Speakeasy fundraiser in October, due to illnesses in the cast, LPO Repertory Theater has rescheduled the date for its popular event to Thursday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 18 at the 219 Lounge, with seating starting at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m.

Speakeasy is a fundraiser that transports those in attendance back to the wild and wooly 1920s Prohibition era. The unique production combines a murder mystery, live cabaret singers and a lounge atmosphere that guarantees an escape from everything mundane.

“It really feels like a lounge experience,” said LPO Rep Founder Keely Gray. “It’s having an authentic nightclub atmosphere, with the lights dimmed, decorations out, people mingling and having fun. It’s really fun to see what happens when the crowd hushes each time a new singer comes out on stage.”

The script for the evening was written by local thespian Corey Repass, giving the night much the same feel as a local production by the theater troupe, which has brought several successful plays to the Panida Theater over the years, including Young Frankenstein, Into the Woods and Murder on the Orient Express.

Proceeds raised at the third annual Speakeasy will fund LPO Rep’s upcoming production of the musical Legally Blonde, which is slated to run in May at the Panida.

“This is why we raise funds during the Speakeasy,” Gray said, referring to the nearly $6,000 it will cost just to secure the rights to the script. “It’s a hurdle, and that’s why before LPO Rep came around, musicals were few and far between. It takes a monumental effort, lots of money and training to do it well. … I’ve developed a team of people who are really excited to do what they are doing. They’ve put their all into it.”

The evening will see live performances by a half dozen singers, including Gray, Katie Skidmore, Holly Beaman, Sarah Morgan, Kate McAlister and Myla McKechnie. Along with the singers, some familiar names will join the effort to perform at Speakeasy, including Eric Bond, Michael Clark, Andrew Sorg and Repass. Vicki Turnbull and Valarie Moore will assist with setup and Conrad Dean is slated to work as sound engineer.

Gray said the 219 Lounge is the perfect setting for Speakeasy, which is why LPO Rep continues to come back there each year.

“We love the 219,” Gray told the Reader. “This has been our home the last two years. [Manager] Mark [Terry] is so awesome, and he’s so easy to work with.”

Costumes from the Prohibition era are encouraged, but not required. Gray suggested anything with fringe or beading works well for ladies and men can rely on top hats, vests and suit pants.

“Anything that makes you feel excited to come out to the event and get into the mood,” Gray said. “Come in character if you want, we’ll play along with you.”

Tickets for general admission are $35 each and usually go fast. VIP tickets will be $60 and include early entry, a free drink and a piece of LPO Rep swag. The 219 will likely have themed drink specials, but otherwise will have their usual beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Winter Fun DaysComing up this week! Don’t miss out on the Winter Fun Days, the Insanity Fab Winter Challenge, a POAC Opening Reception ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal