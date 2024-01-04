Speakeasy fundraiser rescheduled for next two Thursdays

By Ben Olson

After the postponement of the third annual Speakeasy fundraiser in October, due to illnesses in the cast, LPO Repertory Theater has rescheduled the date for its popular event to Thursday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 18 at the 219 Lounge, with seating starting at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m.

Speakeasy is a fundraiser that transports those in attendance back to the wild and wooly 1920s Prohibition era. The unique production combines a murder mystery, live cabaret singers and a lounge atmosphere that guarantees an escape from everything mundane.

“It really feels like a lounge experience,” said LPO Rep Founder Keely Gray. “It’s having an authentic nightclub atmosphere, with the lights dimmed, decorations out, people mingling and having fun. It’s really fun to see what happens when the crowd hushes each time a new singer comes out on stage.”

The script for the evening was written by local thespian Corey Repass, giving the night much the same feel as a local production by the theater troupe, which has brought several successful plays to the Panida Theater over the years, including Young Frankenstein, Into the Woods and Murder on the Orient Express.

Proceeds raised at the third annual Speakeasy will fund LPO Rep’s upcoming production of the musical Legally Blonde, which is slated to run in May at the Panida.

“This is why we raise funds during the Speakeasy,” Gray said, referring to the nearly $6,000 it will cost just to secure the rights to the script. “It’s a hurdle, and that’s why before LPO Rep came around, musicals were few and far between. It takes a monumental effort, lots of money and training to do it well. … I’ve developed a team of people who are really excited to do what they are doing. They’ve put their all into it.”

The evening will see live performances by a half dozen singers, including Gray, Katie Skidmore, Holly Beaman, Sarah Morgan, Kate McAlister and Myla McKechnie. Along with the singers, some familiar names will join the effort to perform at Speakeasy, including Eric Bond, Michael Clark, Andrew Sorg and Repass. Vicki Turnbull and Valarie Moore will assist with setup and Conrad Dean is slated to work as sound engineer.

Gray said the 219 Lounge is the perfect setting for Speakeasy, which is why LPO Rep continues to come back there each year.

“We love the 219,” Gray told the Reader. “This has been our home the last two years. [Manager] Mark [Terry] is so awesome, and he’s so easy to work with.”

Costumes from the Prohibition era are encouraged, but not required. Gray suggested anything with fringe or beading works well for ladies and men can rely on top hats, vests and suit pants.

“Anything that makes you feel excited to come out to the event and get into the mood,” Gray said. “Come in character if you want, we’ll play along with you.”

Tickets for general admission are $35 each and usually go fast. VIP tickets will be $60 and include early entry, a free drink and a piece of LPO Rep swag. The 219 will likely have themed drink specials, but otherwise will have their usual beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase.