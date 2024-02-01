Cosmic talent lands in Sandpoint

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff
The Pend Oreille Arts Council and nationally renowned artist Lucy West are partnering to present her exhibition Artistry in Orbit, which uses vivid depictions of space to showcase the intersection of art and science. Visit the POAC Gallery on Friday, Feb. 2 to see why her celestial masterpieces have been commissioned and exhibited by NASA, the United States House of Representatives and Lowell Observatory — one of the oldest in the nation.
“I find the most inspiring aspect of Lucy’s work to be the stories she tells. Each piece invokes a curiosity. The subject matter is a part of that, but I also think it’s the attention to detail,” POAC Arts Coordinator Claire Christy told the Reader.
At this special opening reception, art-lovers and space enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to speak with West about her methods and the inspiration she finds in North Idaho’s starry skies.
“We all share this beautiful sky. We’ve all tried to take a picture of the moon with our phones, and it’s never as good as we hope. Lucy has the ability to look at the moon and create an accurate representation, something all of us wish we could do,” said Christy.
The exhibition opening is FREE. Experience it on Friday, Feb. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the POAC Gallery, 313 N. Second Ave., Suite B. For more info, visit artinsandpoint.org.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal