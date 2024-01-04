Dreaming of snow: POAC Winter Mosaic

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff
The Pend Oreille Arts Council will unveil its newest exhibit, Winter Mosaic, at a free reception Friday, Jan. 5, from 5-7 p.m. at its new space, located at 313 N. Second Ave., Suite B.
Enjoy a glass of wine and peruse the mixed-media collection, featuring 12 local artists’ interpretations of the essence of winter.
“I think the meaning of the exhibit has changed in the sense that originally it was a celebration of winter, and now it’s more of a prayer for snow,” said POAC Arts Coordinator Claire Christy.
This is the organization’s second exhibit since moving to its new location, giving the community another chance to experience the space for the first time.
Winter Mosaic will be on display until Tuesday, Jan. 30, and all of the artwork is available for purchase. Proceeds from the sales will go toward the artist and POAC to help with its mission to bring art and education to the area.
“We invite everyone to join us for an evening of artistic delight and community spirit, as we embrace the diverse interpretations of winter in Winter Mosaic,” stated POAC Executive Director Tone Stolz in a news release.
For more information, visit artinsandpoint.org.
