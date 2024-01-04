Movies coming up in 2024

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Over the course of the new year, Hollywood will embrace its growing trend of trodding familiar ground. While there are some intriguing original film concepts to be excited about, the trifecta of remakes, sequels and sequels of remakes will dominate the release schedule.

Looking ahead, here are the most talked about films we’ll see in 2024.

Mean Girls (January 2024)

Kicking off the year will be a remake of the 2004 cult film Mean Girls. Writer Tina Fey claims this forthcoming film won’t exactly be a remake, but rather an adaptation of the stage musical Mean Girls, which was itself an adaptation of the original film. So, remake, got it.

Argylle (February 2024)

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn brings another installment in the cheeky spy action film genre with Argylle, featuring big names like Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson. When a novelist (played by Bryce Dallas Howard) draws the attention of an underground crime syndicate — because the plots of her espionage novels eerily mirror their activities — it’s up to an undercover spy (played by Rockwell) to save her. And her cat.

Dune: Part Two (March 2024)

One of the few sequels I’m looking forward to, Dune: Part Two tells the second half of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel, following Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (March, 2024)

Jack Black returns as Po, the fat panda who does martial arts. While the premise is a bit goofy, some of the previous Kung Fu Panda films have been endearing for the whole family. In this fourth installment, Po faces off against a chameleon foe and searches for a new Dragon Warrior.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (March 2024)

We’re entering some strange territory now. This upcoming film will follow Afterlife, the latest release from the Ghostbusters universe. For those keeping score, that makes Frozen Empire a sequel of a remake of a sequel of an original. Perhaps even affable Paul Rudd won’t be able to save this series, but there is a rumor that director Jason Reitman is returning the film’s setting to New York and the firehouse from the original Ghostbusters films.

Mickey 17 (March 2024)

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho made a splash with Oscar-winning Parasite. Now he’s back with Mickey 17, an adaptation of the sci-fi novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. Robert Pattinson will star as a disposable employee on a mission to colonize a distant world, whose body is regenerated with previous memories intact every time he dies.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (April 2024)

Since the original in 1954, Godzilla has starred in a total of 38 films, five of which were released in America and the rest in Japan. The New Empire makes the sixth American film with the big blubbery monster back for Round 2 in the sequel to the Monsterverse’s 2021 showdown with Kong. TL;DR: Big monsters will fight and destroy stuff.

Civil War (April 2024)

Ex-Machina director Alex Garland has one of the rare originals on this list with Civil War, a dystopian film portraying the United States plunged into a civil war. The trailer offers a scary vision of America’s future after 19 states have seceded and an authoritarian president (played by Nick Offerman) vows to deal with uprisings swiftly and permanently. This one is likely to be controversial, especially among extremists who will either see it as a critique or a battle plan.

The Fall Guy (May 2024)

Director David Leitch is a former stuntman who brought us John Wick and Deadpool 2, among others. This forthcoming film starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt is a film adaptation of an ’80s TV show about a stuntman who moonlights as a bounty hunter.

Back to Black (May 2024)

This biopic will trace jazz singer-turned-pop star Amy Winehouse from her rise to fame leading up to the release of her studio album Back to Black.

If (May 2024)

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds wrote and star in this fantasy comedy about a young girl who learns she has the ability to see imaginary friends that have been abandoned by others.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (May 2024)

George Miller turned the film world upside down with 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. He’s back, with a prequel featuring a younger version of the war rig-driving badass Imperator Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy, inheriting the role from Charlize Theron). The film will tell the tale of Furiosa’s kidnapping and her rise through Immortan Joe’s ranks.

The Garfield Movie (May 2024)

Not even Bill Murray could save the last attempt at a Garfield film, but Chris Pratt is going to give it his best. Samuel L. Jackson will join the cast, voicing Garfield’s father, named Vic. Mmmkay.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (May 2024)

This will be the fourth film in the reboot trilogy that ended with Caesar, the chimp who led the apes to world domination, dying at the end of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. This film will take place many years after the events of War.

Ballerina (June 2024)

The first spin-off film from the John Wick universe will star Ana de Armas as one of the female assassins trained by the Ruska Roma, a criminal organization led by Anjelica Huston’s character inJohn Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Word has it Keanu Reeves and his Continental pals will make an appearance.

Bad Boys 4 (June 2024)

This fourth installment of the Martin Lawrence and Will Smith vehicle about buddy cops doing the things that buddy cops do will show whether audiences are ready for Smith to return to the screen after his literal smackdown of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Inside Out 2 (June, 2024)

Pixar’s first Inside Out showed us what goes on inside the mind of an emotional young girl. We’ll revisit Riley now that she’s in college. This sequel will see a host of new emotions join the cast, along with the departure of several voice actors from the previous film.

Despicable Me 4 (July 2024)

Steve Carell returns to voice the master of the Minions in this fourth film with scant details so far.

Twisters (July 2024)

This film was originally planned as a remake of the 1996 disaster flick Twister, but Twisters eventually took form as a sequel, though it’s being marketed as a “new chapter.”

Deadpool 3 (July 2024)

The Ryan Reynolds-led franchise beloved for its R-rated humor is back, and might merge somehow with the MCU universe, with Hugh Jackman joining the cast as the Wolverine. It’s all still a mystery.

Beetlejuice 2 (September 2024)

Tim Burton returns to his 1988 franchise and so does Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara reprising their roles.

Joker: Folie á Deux (October 2024)

The follow-up to Todd Phillips’ iconic film starring Joaquin Phoenix will also feature Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn. It’s all a bit confusing, as this film has been billed as a “musical.” I have so many questions.

Gladiator 2 (November 2024)

Ridley Scott will return with a sequel to his historical epic Gladiator, with the story revolving around a grown-up Lucius who has become emperor.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (TBD 2024)

Axel Foley is back almost 30 years since 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III, with Eddie Murphy looking like he hasn’t aged a day. The Detroit cop returns to Los Angeles to investigate corruption after the death of an old friend. The usual characters will return, including Taggart, Rosewood, as well as Serge, played by Bronson Pinchot: “It’s pronounced Saeyrrggge.”