Lost in the ’50s weekend has arrived

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Get ready for the sound of vintage motors revving, doo-wop music blaring over loudspeakers and a couple thousand people milling about downtown Sandpoint — it’s about to be Lost in the ‘50s weekend. While some locals use this weekend as an opportunity to get in touch with nature far from the madding (or maddening) crowds, others flock downtown to soak up the action that’s been a part of Sandpoint history for 36 years.

The event started as a dream of Sandpoint business owner Carolyn Gleason, and has grown to be known as the unofficial kickoff to the busy tourist season, with locals and visitors alike flocking to appreciate the vintage cars, good times and golden oldies.

Below is a quick rundown of events from Friday, May 19-Saturday, May 21, which are part of the official Lost in the ‘50s festivities.

Friday, May 19

Vintage/classic car parade

6 p.m.

Downtown Sandpoint

The kickoff to Lost in the ‘50s is the crowd favorite vintage car parade and street dance. The parade begins at 6 p.m., with the route looping east down Church Street, north up First Avenue and west up Cedar Street. Joining the parade are many old favorites and new entries, all of which are vintage or classic cars. To say they don’t make ‘em like they used to is the understatement of the day during this parade. The parade is free to attend and welcomes car fans of all ages. Just find a spot along the route and hang out to watch the magic roll by.

Immediately following the parade is the popular street dance, held at Second Avenue and Main Street. Sway to the doo-wop ballads, jump to the rock ’n’ roll favorites, and dance the night away in your poodle skirts and saddle shoes. The dance is free to attend and open to all ages.

Fairgrounds show: Jay Siegel’s Tokens, La La Brooks and Rocky and the Rollers

7:30 p.m.

Bonner County Fairgrounds

Sing with me now: “In the jungle, the mighty jungle, the lion sleeps tonight.” Who doesn’t know that iconic tune? Come see Jay Siegel’s Tokens, an American doo-wop group that gave us “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and other chart-topping hits of yesteryear.

Also on the bill is La La Brooks, the honeyed-voice original lead singer of the Crystals who gave us such hits as “Da Doo Ron Ron” and “Then He Kissed Me.” Brooks was also a member of the Broadway’s original cast of Hair.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. with Sandpoint’s returning heroes Rocky and the Rollers. For tickets, call 208-265-5678.

Saturday, May 20

Vintage car show

9:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

Downtown Sandpoint

Marvel at downtown Sandpoint transformed as hundreds of hot rods and classic rides park up and down the blocks on First, Second and Third avenues and Main and Cedar streets. Don’t forget to bring your camera to snap a photo of history, but please don’t touch the cars without the owners’ permission. There will be music, food vendors and fun under the sun. It’s 100% free to wander and check out all the cars, with the awards ceremony immediately following the car show.

Fairgrounds show: Jay and the Americans

7:30 p.m.

Bonner County Fairgrounds

Join Top-40 champs Jay and the Americans as they play their hits, including “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “She Cried,” “Cara Mia” and so many others you’ll remember dancing to while listening on your record player or radio.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m., with Rocky and the Rollers laying down those golden tunes of long ago. For tickets, call 208-265-5678.