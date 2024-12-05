Sandpoint Teen Center Receives $10,000 grant from 101 Women

By Reader Staff

Local philanthropic organization 101 Women Sandpoint announced the recipient of its 2024 fall grant cycle, awarding $10,000 to the Sandpoint Teen Center.

The nonprofit Sandpoint Teen Center provides a safe and engaging environment where teens can socialize and participate in activities that foster leadership, interpersonal skills and community awareness. With a focus on creating positive experiences, the center offers programs designed to enrich teens’ lives and build confidence.

With growing attendance, the center now operates from two locations: the First Lutheran Church (526 S. Olive St.) and two portable classrooms located behind Sandpoint Middle School (310 S. Division Ave.).

Funding from 101 Women will support the Teen Center’s mission of “empowering local teenagers to develop the skills and qualities needed to become tomorrow’s leaders,” according to a news release. Specifically, the grant is intended to help the organization continue to offer vital after-school services, including healthy snacks, hot meals prepared through its culinary development program, academic support, and teen-led projects and activities.

101 Women supports Bonner County nonprofits through grant monies collected by pooling donations from members. Each year, the group awards two $10,000 grants to deserving organizations. Finalists are selected through a process that includes grant application reviews and site visits, followed by a group vote.

Finalists included Project 7B and the Selkirk Conservation Alliance. Find out more about those organizations at project7b.org and scawild.org, respectively.

To learn more about the Sandpoint Teen Center, visit sandpointteencenter.com. For more info on 101 Women Sandpoint, their grant opportunities or to find out how to become a member, go to 101womensandpoint.com.