Sailing toward independence

The first summer of Sandpoint’s new youth open sailing program

· August 9, 2023

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

Jon Totten, a professional sailing instructor with a passion for the outdoors, asked himself one question as he walked along Sandpoint’s underutilized waterfront: “Where are all the kids?” He posed the question to the Sandpoint Parks and Recreation Department, which admitted that despite its best efforts, employees didn’t have the expertise, the boats or the staff to give local kids the opportunity to get out on the water. That would soon change.

Totten’s nonprofit Dogsmile Adventures has joined with Sandpoint Parks and Rec. and the Sandpoint Sailing Association to pool their resources and offer youths ages 10 to 18 the opportunity to sail, completely free of charge.

“It’s a beautiful collaboration. I’m so glad to be a part of it,” said Totten, whose organization gives underserved communities access to therapeutic sailing trips. The nonprofit supplies the leadership and expert sailors for the kids to learn from, SAA brings the volunteers and boats, and Parks and Rec. provides the facilities.

Jon Totten instructs class participants how to clean and rig their boats. Photos by Karley Coleman, 5MW Photography.

The collaboration set sail in June and has seen a steady stream of 12 to 15 kids every Thursday. While some are repeats, each week brings someone new. Totten has what he calls a “one-room schoolhouse philosophy,” in which returning students are encouraged to take new sailors under their wings. Because the meetings aren’t formal classes, kids have the opportunity to be both students and teachers.

But why get kids sailing at all?

“It’s an internal challenge and when they do it they get a major confidence boost,” said Totten.  “When they get it they just glow.”

Sailing is an opportunity for local youths to connect with Lake Pend Oreille and the surrounding area. Because the program is free, it especially benefits kids who would ordinarily be excluded from such expensive outdoor activities, whether because of financial hardship or other issues at home. Whatever difficulties a teen may be facing, Totten believes that sailing can help them find peace and independence.

“It’s therapeutic in nature because it holds them in the moment,” said Totten. “Most of us suffer in the future or the past — suffering about things that aren’t real, that already happened or that will never happen. Sailing engages the mind and the body at such a high level, that all that fades away.”

Participants will not only learn to sail but build discipline and develop other practical life skills by helping to repair and maintain their boats. Above all, they’ll be having fun and forming lifelong connections within the local sailing community.

“This thing doesn’t run on good feelings. I fundraise every day,” Totten added. 

Parents that are able to are encouraged to purchase a family membership to SSA; but, otherwise, the program is run on donations. Through their efforts, Totten and the host of volunteers who keep the program running seek to empower the next generation.

“Especially for the young ladies, when they can see a woman who can sail a boat by herself, it’s incredibly important,” said Totten.

Youth Open Sailing meetings are every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sandpoint Windbag Marina until Aug. 31. There is no cost to participate. To find out more about the program, or to get involved, visit sandpointsailing.org/jr-sailing or dogsmileadventures.org.

