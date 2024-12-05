Homebound Outreach: Bringing the library to your front door

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Sandpoint loves its branch of the East Bonner County Library for its inviting atmosphere, kind staff and vast array of books, movies and other resources, but few know that its reach goes beyond the walls of 1407 Cedar St.

For more than 20 years, the Homebound Outreach program has been bringing the library to residents throughout the district, so that anyone who can’t access the building or bookmobile — whether due to physical disability, illness or temporary health needs — can still access its resources.

“This ongoing initiative ensures that those who are homebound can still enjoy the joys of reading, watching or listening to the library’s catalog. The service offers a personalized experience for each patron,” said Homebound Outreach Coordinator Kim Bevers.

Staff members work with the individual to curate a unique collection and will even request items that the library doesn’t currently own. They also teach patrons how to access the library’s online catalog, place holds on desired items and more.

“For homebound patrons, we assign two totes to each person. One tote is filled with library materials tailored to their preferences, while the second tote is used to return any borrowed materials,” said Bevers.

Library staff visit each individual’s home to drop off and pick up items, and strive to reach people wherever they are — even at the edges of the library district. All materials currently come from the Sandpoint branch; but, if they get enough requests, Bever hopes to work in the future with the Clark Fork branch as well.

“As long as we have the staff and the time to do it, we’re just going to keep going,” she said.

For those in assisted living facilities, the staff also delivers “four or five crates” of music, movies and books based on questionnaires filled out by the patrons. The hand-selected offerings also cater to people with certain health issues, such as dementia and hearing or vision loss, that affect how they’re able to interact with different media.

“Audiobooks, movies and beautiful picture books help these individuals pass the time and continue to engage with the world of literature,” said Bevers.

Winter weather makes it even more difficult for patrons to get out and about, so Homebound Outreach has partnered with the Sandpoint Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program this year to distribute pamphlets and spread the word about the resource.

“If you or someone you know may qualify for this service, please reach out,” Bevers said. “Homebound Outreach is available to individuals with a physical disability preventing them from leaving their homes, whether temporarily or permanently, and who do not have friends or family available to assist with the delivery of materials.”

For more information, contact Kim Bevers at 208-994-3722 or call the Sandpoint branch of the East Bonner County Library at 208-263-6930 ext. 8039.