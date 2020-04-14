Reader Quick Hits: Monday, April 13

- The latest coronavirus numbers out of North Idaho: As of Monday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m. (PST), Bonner County has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Kootenai County logged a new case over the weekend, bringing their total to 45 confirmed cases. Panhandle Health District is updating this data regularly at panhandlehealthdistrict.org/covid-19.
- The Idaho State Board of Education delayed discussion of re-entry requirements for Idaho school districts until its Thursday meeting. Read live tweets from the Monday meeting courtesy of Idaho Reports correspondent Logan Finney here.
- What is the current state of Idaho’s coronavirus data-tracking system? According to this piece from the Idaho Statesman, it leaves something to be desired. An excerpt from the story: “The Idaho Statesman has sought much data that Idaho can’t provide, and readers have asked us for data that, when we dug deeper, we found doesn’t exist. Here’s what we’ve learned about Idaho’s coronavirus data…”
- Washington, Oregon and California have announced the “Western States Pact” — an “agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future,” according to a media release from the office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee. Learn more about the pact here.
- We could all use some more sunshine. After a couple more weekdays of possible showers, the weekend promises highs in the 60s and partly sunny skies for Sandpoint, according to this National Weather Service forecast.
