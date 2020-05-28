Reader Quick Hits: May 28, 2020

- A new Sandpoint Reader hit stands and the web today, accessible here.
- The latest COVID-19 case count for Idaho — released at 4 p.m. PST today — brings the state to 2,769 total confirmed and probably cases, with 38 diagnosed today (May 28). Idaho has also logged 82 COVID-19 deaths.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced today the state could enter Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan on Saturday, May 30 as planned. He also announced that indoor movie theaters — originally slated to open in Stage 4 — could open on Saturday. Find guidelines for various businesses through the many stages at this link. Little also released a statement reminding Idahoans to “continue safe practices as Idaho enters Stage 3 of reopening.” Read it here.
- Two out of three of the Bonner County commissioners signed a proclamation today opposing Gov. Brad Little’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying that the order’s “objectives are unconstitutional and replicate methods used in command-and-control societies such as China. Consequently, the BOCC will not be following the Directive set forth in this Order.” Commissioners Dan McDonald and Steve Bradshaw signed the proclamation, while Commissioner Jeff Connolly was opposed. Read the whole proclamation here.
- North Idaho is going to see a warm weekend, with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Be safe and enjoy!
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal