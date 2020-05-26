Reader Quick Hits: May 26, 2020

- Today, Tuesday, May 26, marks the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to vote in the primary election. Idahoans have until 8 p.m. (local time), to ask for an absentee ballot, which they can do online at idahovotes.gov, or in paper form delivered physically, by mail, fax or email to Bonner County Elections. Ballots must be returned to the county clerk by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
- The Panhandle Health District reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area since May 23, all of them in Benewah County. As of noon on May 26, that brings the total number of cases in the district to 73, with 68 no longer being monitored. Of the total cases, 66 have been identified in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County. None of the Bonner County cases are being monitored. Follow daily PHD updates here.
- Statewide, Idaho added 73 cases of COVID-19 since the most recent update on May 23 — 15 on May 26 alone — for a total of 2,699 confirmed and probable cases since reporting began in mid-March. To date, 81 deaths have been recorded in the state related to COVID-19, including two since May 23. Follow daily state reporting here.
- Gov. Brad Little said reopening Idaho schools in the fall is “one of my highest priorities,” Idaho Ed News reported following a May 26 virtual town hall. The 2019/2020 school year is coming to end in Bonner County on Friday, May 29. Read the report from Idaho Ed News here.
- Local radio station KPND 95.3 FM celebrated its 40th anniversary over Memorial Day weekend. Find a profile of the station’s history from the Spokesman-Review here.
