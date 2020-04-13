The role of public servants in times of crisis

By Butch Horton

Special to the Reader

In a time of crisis, public servants should be a unifying voice. We need to calm fear and bring people together in support of each other.

The health and wellbeing of our community should be our highest priority. I am so grateful to the people who are serving us at possible risk of their health to make sure our daily needs are met.

Nurses, doctors, healthcare and hospital workers, police officers, EMTs and firemen, grocery clerks, bank tellers, pharmacists, delivery drivers, food bank volunteers and many others face heightened risks. We must take action and precautions to protect these frontline heroes.

Following guidelines put out by our governor and local officials to limit contact with others is the best way we can support them. Many local churches were among the first to follow the social distancing guidelines in order to slow the spread of disease.

We each must do our part to keep our families safe and communities strong. Science tells us that the virus is often carried by those that show no symptoms. Staying at home will keep us all as safe as possible.

We can find new ways to connect. Reach out to family, friends and neighbors in need. Pick up the phone and let them know you care.

I look forward to going out again for meetings and social events. If we keep our distance now, we will be able to do that sooner.

Our lives and economy have been turned upside down. Our officials are working to help restore both. They need our support to focus on that important business. There is no room here for the politics of fear and blame.

We won’t go back to business as usual. Now, we are more aware of how connected we all really are. Determination, kindness and compassion, as shown by our frontline heroes, will get us through this. Let’s all practice these qualities as we come back together.

The economic impact from this virus will be great. We need leaders that bring people of different beliefs and ideas together. Creativity, vision and hard work will be required. We are blessed with an amazing community of people who value serving others, independence and hard work. I believe that these values will help us come out of this as a stronger, more unified community.

Butch Horton is running for Bonner County Commissioner District 1 position against incumbent Steve Bradshaw. You may reach Horton at 208-304-4702 or visit butchforbonnercounty.com. Commissioner Bradshaw did not respond to an email offering equal editorial space.