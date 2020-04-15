Reader Quick Hits: Tuesday, April 14

April 14, 2020

  • Bonner County added no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on April 14, holding steady with four cases and no deaths, according to the state coronavirus reporting website coronavirus.idaho.gov and Panhandle Health District. The district also confirmed cases remained at 45 in Kootenai County. As a whole, however, the number of confirmed cases in Idaho grew by 11, bringing the total to 1,464. Since reporting began in early March, 39 people across the state have died as a result of confirmed cases of the coronavirus — 14 of those deaths occurring since April 10.
  • Idahoans currently receiving jobless benefits may start seeing an additional $600 in their unemployment checks by the end of the month, the Idaho Department of Labor announced April 14. The boost comes from the CARES Act, approved by Congress in March to help workers whose jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the agency stated in a news release that it is working through an enormous backlog of claims — 77,430 initial claims filed in three weeks, surpassing the number of claims for all of 2019. Get more details here.
  • The Idaho Statesman in Boise reports that the state is set to receive $1.25 billion in federal assistance in the battle against the coronavirus. Governor Brad Little, who is expected to make a decision April 15 on whether to continue the statewide stay-at-home order, has meanwhile established an oversight committee to determine how and where to spend the money. Read more here.
  • As many as 14 long-term care facilities in Idaho have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Idaho Press reports, though Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials declined to identify them. See the full story for more.
  • Local community radio station 88.5 KRFY rolled out a new original program April 14. “Community Conversations” will air Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m., featuring “recorded relevant and timely interviews on local topics.” Stream it here.
  • WWE will resume live shows after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it an “essential business.” Meanwhile, every other major professional sport remains on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more from ESPN here.
  • Missing John Prine? The legendary musician died April 7 from complications related to the coronavirus, but his life, art and storied career is recounted in vivid detail in a recent Rolling Stone article. Find it here.

