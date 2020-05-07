Reader Quick Hits: May 6, 2020

· May 6, 2020

Coronavirus update: Idaho is reporting 2,158 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, May 6 at 5 p.m., with 31 new cases reported today. To date, there have been 66 deaths due to coronavirus in Idaho. Currently, Idaho is under phase 1 of Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan, with phase 2 slated to begin May 16. Under phase 2, gyms and recreational facilities will be permitted to open with social distancing guidelines in place. To learn more about the Idaho Rebounds plan, visit Rebound.Idaho.gov.

Voting for the May 19 primary election will take place entirely via absentee ballots, which voters must request. To request an absentee ballot, visit IdahoVotes.gov. Ballots are usually sent 7-10 days after receiving a request form, and must be received by the Bonner County Elections office no later than 8 p.m. June 2, 2020. Election results will be available the night of June 2 at the Bonner County website: www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Elections

Over 117,000 Idahoans have filed unemployment claims in the past six weeks, the Idaho Department of Labor said. Laid-off employees filed 8,827 new unemployment claims last week, which constitutes a 32% decrease from a week prior. According to the Spokesman-Review, from March 23 to April 25, the Idaho Dept. of Labor has paid close to $45 million in benefits to laid-off Idahoans.

The Lake Pend Oreille School District board of trustees met Wednesday, May 6, voting to extend distance learning through May 29, also ending the school year immediately after. The original date for the last day of school was June 5 (or June 1 for seniors), but LPOSD superintendent Tom Alberton said the extra days were necessary for district employees to recover over 1,700 Chromebooks and textbooks currently loaned out to students around the district. Albertson confirmed there would be a graduation ceremony for graduating seniors, but plans haven’t been finalized yet.

