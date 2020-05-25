Reader Quick Hits: May 25, 2020

- Today is Memorial Day, but what — exactly — does that mean? Publisher Ben wrote this informative article in the latest Reader to bring everyone up to speed.
- The Bonner County Commissioners meet tomorrow — Tuesday, May 26 — for their regular weekly business meeting. On the agenda this week, Planning & Zoning will bring forward changes to Title 11, as well as a request for the formation of a Title 11 Building Regulations Committee and a possible withdrawal from the National Flood Insurance Program.The Sheriff’s Department will also present an action item: Discussion/Decision Regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Detention Management/Detention Contract. View the full agenda here.
- The annual Hope Pioneer Cemetery cleanup will be Tuesday, May 26 starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until everything is tidied up. Organizer Jim Livingston said volunteers are needed to cut and pile brush, rake debris, locate headstones and generally make the place presentable. Someone with a chainsaw is needed. “A huge difference can be made in a few hours on this Tuesday morning,” Livingston said. Contact him at [email protected] or 208-263-2215.
- There will be a work party on Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kinnikinnik Arboretum. Organizers say bring your favorite tools and a lunch — coffee will be provided. Social distancing will be maintained while cleaning up and getting the Arb ready for summer. Questions? Call or text Rae at 208-610-1688.
