Reader Quick Hits: May 1, 2020

- Idaho added a combined 20 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus May 1, bringing the statewide total to 2,035 since March 12 when reporting began. A total of 63 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 or related causes in that time, though no deaths have been reported related to the virus in the Panhandle Health District. PHD on May 1 reported 66 cases — up one from April 29 and all but four in Kootenai County — but no new cases in Bonner County, which since reporting began has never exceeded four lab-confirmed instances of the coronavirus. Get statewide updates here and follow PHD here.
- The city of Sandpoint reopened its facilities to the public, effective Friday, May 1, following expiration of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s statewide COVID-19 “stay-at-home” order. City parks and restrooms are now open. Some restrictions do remain in place, however, in keeping with the governor’s four-phase “Reopen Idaho” plan. Get the full rundown of what’s open — and how open it is — here.
- In addition to City Hall and parks, the public shooting range will also reopen on Saturday, May 2. The range, located on Baldy Mountain Road, will operate with some COVID-19 guidelines, including reserving the hours of 10 a.m.-noon for seniors and members of the vulnerable-health population. A maximum of 10 people — including eight total shooters — will be permitted. The range will not have spotting scopes, bags, eye or ear protection available to loan, so users must bring their own. Visit Sandpoint Parks and Recreation for more info on the range.
- May is Idaho Mental Health Month, and NAMI Far North — the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — is marking the occasion with a series of art and information to help raise awareness and connect area residents with services. Follow NAMI Far North on Facebook or visit its website for updates.
- Gov. Brad Little announced plans April 30 to funnel $300 million in “Idaho Rebound cash grants” to more than 30,000 Idaho small businesses. According to the announcement, cash grants of up to $10,000 will be available to small businesses if they have not already received an SBA-backed payroll protection loan or received less than $10,000 in such a loan. Read the full announcement and get more details here.
- The Idaho Statesman reports from Boise on the state-level reopening plan. Read the paper’s overview here. For a more local take on the reopening plan, find the Reader’s recent report here.
