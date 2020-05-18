Reader Quick Hits: May 18, 2020

- Idaho confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 over Sunday and Monday, bringing statewide total cases to 2,455 and deaths to 74 people. Daily updates can be viewed at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
- Governor Brad Little’s office released new guidelines today for opening bars, outdoor pools and onboarding seasonal workers during Stage 3 of the Rebound Idaho plan, set to begin May 30 if statewide data trends allow. “Consumer and employee confidence is needed in order for Idaho’s economy to rebound more quickly,” a press release reads. “Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.” Access those guidelines and many more for other types of businesses here.
- Bonner County Road and Bridge announced today that all weight limits on county roads have been lifted. Learn more about weight limits here.
- VFW Post 2453 will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at the VFW Hall, 1325 W. Pine Street in Sandpoint. Call 208-263-9613 for more information.
- Sandpoint events slated for spring and summer are being canceled in response to the pandemic. Here is a preliminary list from Sandpoint Online.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal