‘Nothing more than a Narcissist refusing to come back down to reality’

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

In a special meeting Nov. 19, Bonner County Republican Central Committee Chair Scott Herndon declared the Bonner County Commissioner Dist. 1 seat vacant — despite the protests of Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, who holds the position until January 2025. Regardless, the BCRCC sent three nominees to Gov. Brad Little to potentially replace Bradshaw; however, after seeking further clarification, the Governor’s Office ruled it “has no appointment to consider” because neither the BOCC nor Bradshaw have declared the seat vacant.

Herndon has argued in recent weeks that Bradshaw is no longer a resident of Bonner County and, therefore, cannot hold office. Bradshaw sold his home and business, the Cocollala Cowboy Church, to North Summit Church in August 2024 and bought property in Texas. He maintains a lease in District 1, which will not expire until after the end of his term.

Herndon acknowledged the lease in a Nov. 21 letter to the governor, but stated that he believed Bradshaw did not actually live at the listed address, having visited the latter’s house “10 times in the last two weeks,” knocked on the door and walked the property. Bradshaw stopped attending BOCC meetings in person in mid-October.

“Unfortunately, in the case of county commissioners, there is no authority designated in Idaho Code to declare the position vacant by reason of changing one’s residency out of the district, county or state,” wrote Herndon in the letter to the Governor’s Office.

However, he went on to declare the seat vacant, citing Idaho Code 59-901, which states the office becomes vacant when the elected official ceases “to be a resident of the state, district or county in which the duties of his office are to be exercised.”

Herndon further cited the definition of residency in I.C. 34-107: “If a qualified elector moves to another state, or to any of the other territories, with the intention of making it his permanent home, he shall be considered to have lost his residence in this state.”

The BCRCC on Nov. 19 nominated Commissioner-elect Brian Domke, BCRCC Algoma Precinct Committeeman Rick Kirschner and Edgemere Committeeman Doug Paterson to the governor for consideration to replace Bradshaw.

Following the vote, BCRCC Washington Precinct Committeeman Tom Bokowy, Sagle Committeeman Andy Kee and Oldtown Committeeman Tanner Linton sent their own letter to the Governor’s Office on Nov. 20, alleging improper action on Herndon’s part.

“While the Chairman provided evidence suggesting a potential vacancy, the statute’s requirement of ‘intention’ cannot be adequately determined by anyone other than Commissioner Bradshaw,” they wrote. “Chairman Herndon further claimed the residence appeared vacant based on a personal observation, which is neither sufficient evidence of intention nor residency status.”

Tamera Felter, who serves as Boards and Commissions special assistant to the governor, replied to Herndon and Bokowy, looping in the BOCC and various county elected officials.

“This office is seeking written clarification from the Bonner County Commissioners as to whether a vacancy does or does not presently exist on your commission,” she wrote in a Nov. 22 email to the BOCC.

The Governor’s Office gave the commissioners until Dec. 2 to confirm or deny the vacancy. According to communications obtained by the Reader in a public records request, the BOCC did not submit a formal response to the office; rather, Bradshaw and Commissioner Ron Korn replied with separate emails.

Korn did not offer an opinion on the alleged vacancy but stated that Bradshaw “does not seem to be present within the county.”

“What I can tell you is the fact that I have not personally seen Commissioner Bradshaw for about six weeks. He does participate in some of our meetings either by Zoom or phone but appears to be doing so from out of state as he mentioned he was two hours ahead of us in one of his comments during a recent meeting he Zoomed in on,” wrote Korn in a Nov. 22 email to Felter.

Korn also reported that Bradshaw had cleaned out his office and was no longer picking up his mail.

In multiple statements to the Reader, Herndon and the Governor’s Office, Bradshaw declared that he will remain District 1 commissioner until January.

“I have not resigned nor do I have any intention of doing so,” wrote Bradshaw in a Nov. 25 email to Felter. “Mr. Herndon has been a thorn in the side since I trespassed him from my church and campaigned against him. This is nothing more than a Narcissist refusing to come back down to reality.”

Bradshaw trespassed Herndon and his wife, Arlene, from the Cocolalla Cowboy Church — which he owned and operated as pastor — in April 2021. According to Bonner County Sheriff Deputy Jason Davis’ incident report, Herndon “was being verbally confrontational with church staff” at the time.

The couple were allegedly on church property “to menace Marcy [Ott] and Anastasia [Herndon],” Scott Herndon’s niece, according to the incident report. Anastasia had previously fled her father’s home and “taken shelter” with her neighbor, Ott.

Bradshaw reiterated his claims in a Dec. 2 email to the Reader, stating, “I have no intention to quit the job the people of Bonner County have elected me to do in spite of Mr. Herndon’s attempts to undermine the BOCC. I guess he is still sore that he was trespassed from the Cowboy Church and lost his election.”

When asked by the Reader whether the BCRCC had the authority to declare Bradshaw’s seat vacant or if they could shed any additional light on the situation, Little’s Press Secretary Joan Varsek said simply, “The Governor’s Office has no appointment to consider because our office has not received a letter of resignation from Commissioner Bradshaw and the Bonner County Commission has not taken a position on the existence of a vacancy.”