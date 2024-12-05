Lady Liberty statue reinstalled at City Beach following repairs

· December 4, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Sandpoint’s miniature Statue of Liberty is back on its pedestal at City Beach after a monthslong restoration and repair effort.

The city of Sandpoint announced that Lady Liberty had returned to her perch Dec. 4, with work completed to fix structural fatigue that had led to damage at the statue’s base. According to a news release, “Concerns were first raised several months ago when the city was alerted that the statue’s base was ‘breaking away’ and leaning.” 

Crews removed Lady Liberty in August, citing the frequent use of the statue as a diving platform by local kids and general age as the source of the damage — not vandalism, “but rather the natural consequences of the immense affection it receives from residents and visitors alike,” the city stated.

Courtesy photo.

Sandpoint Community Planning and Development Director Jason Welker told the Reader in August that the torque resulting from kids jumping from the statue resulted in the failure of a weld that held one of the brackets in place, dislodging the statue from its base.

Restoration and repair work was performed by Creative Design & Ingenuity and A-10 Auto Body, which the city thanked for their efforts in a statement.

“This is now diving board-proof,” Welker said at the Dec. 4 meeting of the Sandpoint City Council. “This thing’s going to be here for another 30 years and we’re not going to have to worry about it.”

Originally donated in 2003 by the family of the late-business owner and restaurateur Louise (Lee) Turner, Sandpoint’s Lady Liberty was placed on the pier at City Beach to honor her legacy. In that time, it has become among the most photographed locations in the city.

“The Lady Liberty statue is a symbol of our community’s spirit, and it’s great to see her restored and standing strong once again,” Mayor Jeremy Grimm stated. “We’re grateful for the support of the community in maintaining this important landmark.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Tree Lightings, Auctions, Holiday Spectaculars, Live Music, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal