NEOWISE comet will be in view the next few weeks

Comet will be visible under the Big Dipper with binoculars or telescope

· July 16, 2020

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

If there’s ever been a time to shut off the noise of the terrestrial world and look up to the heavens, now is it.

The comet C/2020 F3 (known as NEOWISE) has been in view in the morning hours before sunrise for the last couple of weeks, but in late-July and early-August, stargazers in northerly latitudes will have an opportunity to see it after sundown.

The Neowise Comet above the Uinta Mountains, Utah, USA. Stock photo.

NEOWISE is a three-mile-wide comet that orbits Earth every 6,800 years. So, unless you’re a vampire or have found eternal life elsewhere — and will be around in the year 8786 when it circles back — this will be your first and last chance to catch the celestial object in our night sky.

As of July 12-15, NEOWISE will begin to be visible at dusk, just after sunset. It will appear low on the northwest horizon. After July 15, look just below the Big Dipper to view the comet. Binoculars or a telescope are necessary to see the comet’s tail.

NEOWISE will be closest to Earth from Monday, July 22 to Tuesday, July 23, passing some 64 million miles from our planet. It swung close to the sun on July 3, passing at about 26.7 million miles — a bit closer than the average distance from Mercury’s orbit. Unlike some comets, NEOWISE survived the close encounter with the explosive center of the solar system — some aren’t so lucky and are captured by the sun’s gravitational force, ending their long journeys in a fiery extinction.

A “great comet” is one that is visible with the naked eye. The last great comet visible from Earth was Hale-Bopp, which passed by in 1997. NEOWISE is not a great comet, but is known as a binocular comet because it’s only visible with the naked eye as a blurry smudge. One must train binoculars or a telescope to the sky to view its impressive tail.

NEOWISE will continue to be visible in the night sky after sundown until mid-August, when it begins its 6,800-year journey to the outer reaches of the solar system before returning to Earth.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Livin’ on lake time. Paddle, float, boat … it’s mid-July and time to enjoy the cool, clear water! Check out the Guide to Lake Pend Oreille for more info.

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal