Mike’s Corner: It came to me

By Mike Wagoner
Reader Contributor
I hang tomato plants upside down in the windows of my cabin just before the frost, allowing all those green ones to slowly ripen as the late fall kicks in. It works pretty well… sort of a North Idaho way to extend the growing season.
I picked the last little bunch yesterday and then proceeded to take the lonely vines down. I had each plant fastened at the top of the windows with a little nail, which I pulled out one by one. As I reached up with the claw hammer and yanked on the last one, it launched out… I heard it land somewhere on my kitchen floor. I couldn’t find it no matter how meticulously I searched… finally I just let it go.
The days passed until I thought, time to sweep a little… I grabbed the broom from the corner and there it was…
It was just a little nail, but it got me thinkin’ about how sometimes things reveal themselves to us on a schedule all their own. Those things we all yearn for… satisfaction, contentment, love.
When I decided to quit trying to force it… just let it be… it came to me.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal