The Thrillusionist comes home

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Sandpoint’s own Thrillusionist, David DaVinci, returns to the Panida Theater on Saturday, Oct. 7 for a night of thrilling escapes, magic and leather pants.

“We often spend nearly 300 days a year on the road but love coming back home to Sandpoint,” DaVinci told the Reader. “It truly is the most beautiful place on Earth.”

The show is a benefit for the Panida, with doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30, including taxes and fees.

According to the theater, “You’ll laugh, you’ll cheer, your jaw will hit the floor.”

DaVinci became enamored with magic at just 4 years of age — when he stole his brother’s kit — but his true passion blossomed from his love of birds. Though it started with a dove act, DaVinci and his wife now incorporate trained parrots with his illusions.

“To get a parrot into a show like this, they have to be OK with loud sounds, pyrotechnics and lots of strangers … none of which comes naturally to them,” DaVinci said. “It involves an incredible amount of training, and because of that, there are not many magicians working with birds.”

Though the parrots are synonymous with his brand, some of DaVinci’s favorite moments come from simply interacting with his audiences around the world.

“You never know what you’re going to get, and it provides so many fun opportunities to improvise and make the audience laugh,” he said.

Saturday, Oct. 7; doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; $30. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191, get tickets at the door or panida.org. For more information, visit daviddavinci.com.