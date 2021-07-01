Mad About Science

The food of the American Revolution

· July 1, 2021

By Brenden Bobby
Reader Columnist

Today, America’s Independence Day on July 4 is celebrated by a number of traditions hearkening back to the country’s founding and the war that helped push America into its independence. 

An example of firecake, a staple of the American Revolution diet. Courtesy photo.

The fireworks we see at night are more than a simple celebration, but a reminder of the sights and sounds of the early revolutionaries. Thunderous booms evoke the crash of cannon fire, the whistling of bottle rockets replicating the shriek of near-miss projectiles, and the billowing smoke of fountains bring us straight to the front lines, where black powder muskets and cannons spewed smoke thick enough to cover the entire battlefield in a fog of death.

On this yearly celebration, we also gorge ourselves on a feast of barbecued meats, grilled corn and copious amounts of cheap beer. This part of the celebration is hardly reminiscent of what the actual revolutionaries endured throughout, and even after the war.

At the time of the American Revolution, heavy rationing was in place to ensure the colonies would be able to not only endure the war, but survive to build a country in the wake of it. Most soldiers were afforded a daily ration of a pound of meat — often pork or beef and salted to the extreme for the sake of preservation — some hardtack in lieu of bread, and a handful of peas or beans. These rations grew smaller as the war continued on, especially throughout the winter of 1777-1778, which stretched on for over six months and ruined an entire year of crop-growing.

During the depths of this winter, a desperate form of food was concocted by the revolutionaries. Dubbed firecake, it was a bland mixture of flour and water cooked over a fire. If you want a modern equivalent of firecake, it’s fairly easy to acquire. Simply hit up your local grocery store, find some unfrosted toaster pastries — the dry, boxed kind, not the flaky, fluffy frozen strudels — and scrape out any of the jelly filling, then char over an open flame.

Now you’re eating like a patriot!

American food during the Revolutionary War was essentially dog food when you compare it to what the British troops had access to at the time — or at least, what the British troops should have had access to. The British Empire was the largest empire the world has ever seen, with control of huge swaths of land throughout the Caribbean, most of North America, a great deal of Africa as well as India and a number of footholds throughout eastern Asia, including the major hub of Hong Kong. Additionally, there were even some forces throughout revolutionary America that remained loyal to the crown, and would offer up their homes and farms to the British army.

Such an expansive reach over every corner of the world meant that the empire had access to a great quantity and variety of different food types, as well as morale-boosting alcohol — the most popular of which was rum, imported from the Caribbean, India and Africa.

However, due to the remoteness of the conflict, as well as a seemingly perpetual state of war with France, the British Empire’s logistical handling of the American Revolution was shoddy at best. This poor planning forced British soldiers into conditions identical to that of the American revolutionaries, but with the disadvantage of being an occupying force on foreign soil.

If you crave historical accuracy in your Fourth of July celebrations, one particular food was pivotal for American victory in the war. Curiously, it is also a beloved condiment still used in the United Kingdom, though it has fallen greatly out of favor in mainstream American cuisine.

Vinegar played a very important part in the American Revolution, particularly for the revolutionaries. While the British army relied on vast, seemingly unending supplies of rum from the Caribbean, American marksmen utilized the antimicrobial effects of vinegar to sterilize their water without boiling it, as well as using it as a tangy condiment to spice their foods.

America would fall out of love with the flavor of vinegar, particularly as it gained sugar-heavy states like Florida. Vast sugar plantations would forever change the way Americans ate, largely for the worse. In more recent years, the vast quantity of sugar production has shifted to producing high fructose corn syrup, which comes from sweetcorn farmed throughout the American midwest.

However, if you want some authentic 1776 taste with your pound of smoked pork, ditch the sugary soda and grab a bottle of malt vinegar — if it’s a bit much, don’t worry: ketchup is produced from vinegar and delivers a sweetness and a tanginess that is unique to America’s favorite red condiment.

If you want to go a step further, you could always try some firecake or hard-tack, but you’re really just better off going with a classic light and fluffy bun. Gluten-free for me, please!

This year, while you watch the splash of colors across the sky, hear the screeching cacophony of bottle rockets whizzing by your face and chew on some grilled meat or veggies of your choice, try to imagine what it must have been like over two centuries ago: the British march towards you, muskets loaded and primed, the thunder of cannon fire in the near-distance. You reach for your field rations, perhaps your last meal before a chunk of metal the size of your thumb may rip through your body.

Crunchy, chewy, and salty: just the way grand-dad used to make it.

Stay curious, 7B.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Celebrate the U.S.A. Sandpoint Lions Club hosts downtown parades and fireworks over the lake on the Fourth of July. See all the haps going on: Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal