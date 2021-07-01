Vigilante studios moves to Sandpoint

July 1, 2021

By Jodi Rawson
Reader Contributor

Even as a toddler Zeke Rawson had a keen understanding and passion for gears and moving parts. Around 8 years old he was designing Lego creations that could move like the buckets of tractors or walk like spiders. It was often assumed that he was getting a great deal of help from his parents, but we had no concept of how Zeke’s brain worked or how he came up with his designs. He graduated to working with 3-D software a few years ago and has taught himself through internet tutorials and hundreds of hours of trial and error.

With each new creation, Zeke’s dad and I would say, “wow” and “amazing” in our awe and lack of better words. Zeke was completely alone and autonomous in this modern passion of his and I worried that he might lose momentum without an inspiring community. 

The new Vigilante Studios space in Sandpoint. Courtesy photo.

It was no surprise that the Sandpoint Reader would be the one to help me find this community. In Cameron Rasmusson’s article “Turning Dreams into Reality” (Nov. 19, 2020) I was introduced to Bonners Ferry-based Vigilante Studios and Daniel Seward. Much of the article was beyond my understanding, but I was sure that my son would understand and relate, so I reached out to Seward that week.

Seward is a locally grown artist who studied and worked all over the country. He studied 3-D arts in San Francisco and even at the Think Tank Training Center in Vancouver, British Columbia. He worked in Silicon Valley and was offered a faculty position at Butte College, based on his experience and portfolio rather than a Master’s degree. For seven years Seward promoted artists and created a community in California (in a similar way that the Reader does) through a full-color magazine called The Voice.

Many years had passed since I drove as far north as Bonners and suddenly I was going there once or twice a week. Finally, someone could speak my son’s language and it was worth the trip. Now, however, that trip will be a lot shorter, as Vigilante Studios is moving into a new location across from Sandpoint high school on 1333 Superior St. (above Upside Kombucha), which is not only larger and lighter than the Bonners space, but located in an optimal location for all of our local students.  

Beyond all the services offered, there is this inspiring ambience (aided by Serward’s amiability and his sweet dog) that just feels right. 

While my son worked on the incredible equipment that Seward expertly built to keep up with rendering 3-D images, I was given a great deal of patient assistance in beginner graphic arts. Seward helped me polish up a sloppy painting into a graphic worthy of a T-shirt, which is now worn by my family and friends. During the weeks that I worked on this dream of mine, Seward worked on custom graphics, illustrations and creating a sleek logo for Bonners Ferry. His quality and efficiency amazed me — I was in the presence of a “real” artist.

“I grew up mostly in the woods in North Idaho and my imagination was the tool that carried me into all other things,” Seward said. “Naturally I came back to my old stomping grounds.” 

Seward has created complex animations and spent countless hours on his whimsical and intriguing characters for his dream video game. Tragically, a chunk of Seward’s art portfolio was burned in the Paradise Fire last summer, but Seward doesn’t mourn the past. His imagination is fully intact and brimming with future visions.

Seward’s skills as an artist and computer programmer inspire the most experienced students and collaborators, but he is also a humble, lifelong student — the best sort of teacher. 

Michael Marchetti, Seward’s local childhood friend, also collaborates in teaching and completing custom projects through Vigilante Studios. Currently, Vigilante Studios is exclusive to clients and a handful of dedicated students, like my son, but they may open their doors to workshops again soon. 

Any student hoping to keep up with the latest 2-D or 3-D art software can be aided through Vigilante Studios and any project, from web design to creating a unique 3-D model, can be custom created with their expanding team of artists.

For artists like Zeke, Vigilante Studios is akin to home.

