Just a taste

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

What’s for dinner? Mexican? Sushi? Korean barbeque? American comfort?

In Sandpoint, the available variety seems to shift and expand with each passing year as the town’s culinary scene becomes home to new faces and remains loyal to old favorites. Luckily for those who can’t — or don’t want to — choose, there’s an event where variety is the name of the foodie game: the annual Summer Sampler, which is happening this year on Thursday, June 29 from 5-8 p.m. at Farmin Park in downtown Sandpoint (Third Avenue and Main Street).

Hosted by the Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce, the Summer Sampler will host booths from local restaurants where samples will be available of both food and drink. Attendees purchase individual tickets upon entry and those tickets are then used to redeem samples, which vary in price, i.e., the number of tickets required to try them. For every 10 tickets purchased attendees will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the Festival at Sandpoint, happening this year July 27-Aug. 6.

As for live music on site at the Summer Sampler, Mattox Farm Productions will be hosting its first Summer Series concert of the season on the Farmin Park stage starting at 6 p.m. To learn more about the series and the series’ first act, Heels to the Hardwood, head to Page 21.

Local restaurateur Justin Dick has participated in the Summer Sampler since 2010 with his beachside restaurant Trinity.

“We love serving at Farmin Park and hanging out with the other restaurants,” Dick told the Reader. “Tons of our great locals and many of our second home folks are just arriving back in town. It’s a great way to start off the summer season.”

Dick said that for the 2023 event, Trinity will be offering pulled pork sandwiches, avocado and scallop ceviche, mini corn dogs and salted caramel pretzel brownies. Another longtime Summer Sampler participant, Pend d’Oreille Winery, will also be on hand to quench any thirst that pulled pork might bring on.

“The Summer Sampler is a vibrant community event that represents the best tastes of our local establishments,” said winery owner Kylie Presta. “The Pend d’Oreille Winery is honored to participate in this annual event and support the Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce and our companions in the food and beverage business.”

Those with questions about the 2023 Summer Sampler can reach the chamber at 208-263-2161.