The Sandpoint Eater: What a peach

By Marcia Pilgeram

Reader Columnist

July is a big month for me. While most are planning their Fourth of July festivities, I am deep in the planning stages of our annual family get-together in the mountains of Montana. It’s our 10th year gathering in the same sweet, idyllic spot just west of Helena.

We’ve grown, and we’re now a family of 16. Upon our arrival, depending on the needs of each family, we’ll spend some time reorganizing (yet again) the sleeping arrangements between the main lodge and four smaller guest cabins. Newlyweds and nursing mothers once had priority at the fanciest space, known as the “honeymoon cottage.”

There are no longer any blushing brides, and the youngest grandbabe just turned 3, so I have reclaimed this peaceful little space as my own. It’s quiet and cozy, besides the sound of a nearby creek rushing over rocks. And it’s just a short walk alongside the stream to my other favorite space: the homey, oversized kitchen in the main lodge.

I’m always the first to rise. Since I never know if my offspring stayed up to entertain one another with hilarious late-night tales (and one last round of beverages), I move around quietly, making myself a pot of coffee before I begin preparing the traditional cocoa ritual for my gaggle of grandchildren.

My son, Zane, is usually the first to join me. It’s the only one-on-one time we two seem to share all week, and I covet these moments. While I gather cocoa ingredients and accouterments, Zane brings me up to date on his current ranch projects: the price of cows and hay, the performance of his new black Charolais bulls and long-range weather forecasts. He has other talents, too, and we’ll put many of them to the test throughout the week (Zane is like a walking amalgamation of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, The Farmer’s Stockmen and This old House).

Soon enough, the youngsters will start arriving with custom hot cocoa orders that might include whipped cream, extra whipped cream, mini marshmallows, vegan marshmallows, a side of animal crackers and perhaps an ice cube.

For our 10th anniversary, I’ve elevated the experience to include a massive tub of multi-colored “Lucky Charm” marshmallows (which should be a huge success with the under-twelve set). Just beyond the kitchen’s threshold is a dining room table that seats a dozen, a grand living room with a stone fireplace and lots of cozy seating, and still yet, an oversized screened porch that can accommodate every one of us with more cozy seating (and a million-dollar view).

However, everyone’s favorite morning perch is in the kitchen; so, as they arrive, they drag in chairs or lean on the counters, sipping their morning beverage.

It used to drive me crazy with worry that one of them would bump into the hot stove or oven, but so far, we’re accident-free, and I’ve learned to cherish our morning beverage ceremony, surrounded with big love from my little (and once-little) humans.

We have developed traditions and rituals, often without even realizing it, but it seems everyone has a favorite activity not to be overlooked. We seldom leave the compound but we have designated one day as “town day.”

We make the 20-mile trip to Target in Helena, en masse, for school supplies (armed with at least six different school supply lists) and clothes (to include not only high fashion but regulation sports shoes and shorts). Each kid claims an adult to assist them, with daughters Ryanne and Casey in high demand to shop with the teenage girls. Uncle Zane is soft and usually has the toddlers in tow, heading straight to the Toy Department. The other uncles pick up the slack in the snack aisle, appeasing the hungriest kids while we wait at the checkstands with several heaping carts.

Before we head back to the mountain, we’ll rendezvous for treats at the 100-year-old Parrot Confectionery, an iconic candy store with its original soda fountain, still serving my childhood favorite: a Mexican lime phosphate.

It seems we never have time to accomplish all the activities on our list. Sometimes we pile in pickups and return to our old ranch to try our hand at fishing. Or we divide and the fittest amongst us conquer the hike to the top of Black Mountain. Our annual pie-eating contest with separate divisions for youth and adults is a never-to-miss activity, followed by an elaborate medal ceremony that includes many sore losers.

My kitchen assistant and protégé, 15-year-old granddaughter Miley is a peach of a helper and rarely strays far from my side. At a moment’s notice, she straddles the creek to retrieve perishables from our strategically placed waterproof baskets — often chasing down wayward produce (and beer) that escaped our dam.

She’s an extraordinary baker — last week winning Best Cake and Best Overall Baker in the Adult Division at the MonDak Heritage Center in Sidney, Mont. — and we’re already planning our dessert menu.

We’ll both show up with fresh ingredients, and I know I can count on Miley for plump red cherries. I’ll come bearing juicy, ripe peaches and my favorite recipe for peaches-and-cream upside-down cake. It’s rich and moist and needs no pairing — except a fork.

Peaches-and-cream upside-down cake recipe

This rich and moist cake stands alone and is best served warm. Makes one 9” cake for 6-8 servings.

Ingredients



• ¾ cup butter, softened, divided

• ½ cup cream cheese, softened

• ½ cup packed brown sugar

• 2 cups sliced and peeled fresh peaches

• ¾ cup sugar

• 1 large egg, room temperature

• 2 tsp teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

• 1 ½ tsp baking powder

• ¼ tsp salt

• ½ cup whipping cream

Directions

In large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

Grease sides of 9” round baking pan with cold butter. Melt ¼ cup butter and pour into pan. Sprinkle evenly with brown sugar. Arrange peach slices decoratively in a single layer over the sugar.

In bowl of stand-up mixer, cream sugar, remaining butter, and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides, add in egg and vanilla until well blended; dry ingredients to creamed mixture, alternately with cream, mixing well after each addition. Batter will be thick. Carefully spoon over peaches. Tap lightly to remove air pockets.

Bake at 350° Fahrenheit until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 45-50 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm.