Hope boat launch to close in November for renovations

By Reader Staff

The Bonner County Recreation and Waterways Department will close the Hope boat launch Monday, Nov. 2 for renovations. Renovations will include taking out the current ramp and replacing the broken precast panels with thicker and wider panels. These new panels have a better finish for traction control and durability should last much longer than the current ones. With the new panels the launch will be a bit longer with the intention to make it easier to launch during the winter months. Officials say the Hope launch will be closed Nov. 2 until Dec. 15.

Alternative launches are Pringle Park Launch in Hope, Bonner Park West in Priest River, Garfield Bay in Sagle and Laclede Launch.

Questions or concerns should be directed to Bonner County Recreation and Waterways Department at 208-255-5681, extension 4, or [email protected]