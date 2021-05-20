Gladys Knight will take Festival stage Aug. 5

The Festival at Sandpoint announced another performer for the 2021 concert series: Gladys Knight will headline the show Thursday, Aug. 5.
Very few singers over the past 50 years have matched Knight’s unassailable artistry. A seven-time Grammy award winner, Knight has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary categories, and has triumphed in film, television and live performances. She earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995 and the next year Gladys Knight & The Pips were inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
Knight published an autobiography Between Each Line of Pain and Glory (a line taken from her million-selling recording “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”) in 1997 and a year later she and The Pips were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. Knight was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual BET Awards ceremony.
— Ben Olson
Tickets for Gladys Knight are $69.95 for general admission and $94.95 for early entry. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, please visit festivalatsandpoint.com.
