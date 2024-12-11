Gift guide 2024: Local goods for the win

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

It’s gift-giving season in North Idaho, and there are few better ways to support your neighbors than buying local.

For this week’s gift guide, we’re offering some ideas for those who want their dollars to stay in the community. All of the following items are available locally, either online or at physical shops, and we’ll provide information for how to purchase them. As always, thanks for buying local.

Festival at Sandpoint goods

The Festival at Sandpoint has released new winter merchandise that will appeal to the music lover in us all. They have tote bags, beanies, wine and camping mugs, and more — all festooned with their famous logo. Order by clicking on the “shop merch” tab on festivalatsandpoint.com.

Instant Sun Grow Lamp from Verdant Plants

Winter can be a dreary time for plant-loving North Idahoans. Bring a little more light into their lives with a cute grow lamp for sale at Verdant Plants on the second floor of the Cedar Street Bridge. These lamps simulate natural sunlight and are unobtrusive. They’re made to place directly into the pot so the light hovers above the plant. Not only do they promote larger leaves and longer lasting indoor plants, they help them grow faster and won’t burn their leaves. Complete the gift with a unique watering can from Verdant Plants’ assortment.

‘Drink the Reader’ beers at Matchwood Brewing Co.

Insert self-serving promotion here: Stumped on what to get someone who is a fan of both beer and the independent press? Buy them a four-pack of “Drink the Reader” American pale ale and proceeds will go right back to the Reader, thanks to Matchwood’s awesome community fundraiser program. Got someone on your list who isn’t a fan of the Reader? Get them the beers anyway — they’ll enjoy drinking the delicious ale and smashing the cans to oblivion after they’re finished. Seriously, it’s a really good beer. Matchwood knocked it out of the park with this batch. Head over to 513 Oak St. in Sandpoint to check them out and their other merch.

Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters beans and merch

Please the javaphiles in your lives by getting them Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters’ Holiday Seasonal Blend, a medium roast with tasting notes of, “Chocolate, fruit preserves, brown sugar and baking spices.” While buying your beans, don’t forget to check out their other merchandise, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, beanies, zipper tote bags and mugs. Plus, they’re having a “last chance holiday sale” giving 20% off beans and merchandise from Friday, Dec. 20-Sunday, Dec. 22 and the Procrastinators Art Faire on Saturday, Dec. 21. Evans Brothers is located in the Granary Arts District at 524 Church St.

Palo santo sticks at Zero Point Crystals

When life stinks, don’t just stand there; make it smell better. Bursera graveolens, also known as palo santo or “holy stick,” is a wild tree native to the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico that has been used for ritual purification and folk medicine for ages. When you light the stick and blow it out, the smoke from the embers is like an incense with a sweet, woody smell that has hints of citrus and mint. Some even say it has a slight licorice smell. The tree was once listed as endangered — and many countries like Peru only allow collection from naturally fallen or dead trees — but the National Forest and Wildlife Service of Peru removed palo santo from its list of protected species in 2014.

Donate to a nonprofit in someone’s name

Sadly, not everyone can afford to donate to local nonprofits and charity organizations, even if they want to. A great local present would be to make a donation in your loved one’s name to a cause they believe in, so that they not only get the good vibes for helping out the community, but also the tax deduction for the donation. There are more than 500 nonprofits in Bonner County alone, so there’s no shortage of options. If you need help finding the right one, try reaching out to the Community Resource Envision Center (credidaho.com) for a few ideas. They’re always super helpful.