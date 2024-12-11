A farewell message from Drake the Dog

· December 17, 2024

By Reader Staff

Editor’s note: Drake the Dog was the “author” of “The Straight Poop” column for the Reader from July 2015-February 2018. The below piece is his final dispatch, filed from somewhere up above. He is missed and survived by his two- and four-footed friends and family.

Drake in the first snow in 2018. Courtesy photo.

I’m observing that the Mr. and Mrs. are teary-eyed daily.

They can’t get past the first two pages of the Dog Heaven book their family sent to comfort them.

My kitty sister sits on the floor with paws crossed, channeling me (I taught her how to do that). Is she part Lab?

I am drooling over the fresh organic blueberries (the Mrs. calls them my blueberry cookies) from Costco that are in the airtight jar in the refrigerator — not to mention my really good food that’s still in the garage and the turducken is still in the freezer.

Maybe my new calling will be dog dietitian in Heaven — got to kick this cafeteria up a notch!

Thank goodness I finished all of my favorite Papa Psuka treats from Shakapaw. I loved that they named that place after my one and only trick! 

There is no Costco rotisserie chicken up here! I miss the smell and that savory bird treat! And please beam me down to Schweitzer — I desperately need a snow shower.

Meanwhile, I’m wondering who is going to take the Mr. and Mrs. on a few walks per day? I helped keep them fit.

I’m getting used to my wings. And they have many purposes. When those of you who loved me in my earthly form feel a slight breeze rustle past you, know that it is just me giving you a heavenly wing touch from above.

Till we meet again.

Hugs and slobbery dog kisses,

 — Drake

P.S. To all of the dog-friendly businesses I wrote about in the Reader column “The Straight Poop,” keep the faith! Dog-friendly is the way to go! Step up: Get the good treats. Your four-footed customers will appreciate you and their owners will become loyal customers.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Live performances of music & theater, fundraising, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal