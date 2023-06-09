Five years of chivalry, honor and a good old-fashioned good time

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Prepare thyselves for Sandpoint’s annual time travel back to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, with knights roaming in search of damsels to rescue, scoundrels and court jesters wandering the grounds bringing merriment to all and sundry — and where turkey legs as big as your arm are available for a pittance.

It’s the Sandpoint Renaissance Faire, back for its fifth year on Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. Entrance to the popular event will cost adults $16 each, while seniors and children 6-17 years can attend for $12. Those 5 and under enter free.

For Tanya Anderson, who co-founded the faire with Anita Pew, watching the event grow over the years has been exciting.

“When we first threw it, we were out in a field with just us and some costumes and a bunch of colored sheets for décor,” Anderson told the Reader. “We had 800 people interested and 1,500 people showed up. The next year, we anticipated 1,500 people and 3,000 showed up. This year, we’re estimating over 6,000 people.”

Anderson said attendance isn’t the only thing that has grown at the faire.

“Our entertainment has grown; merchants have grown,” she said. “The entire faire has become more elaborate, with more decorations, more demonstrations, more food offerings.”

The two-day event offers attendees the unique opportunity to step back in time.

“Expect that you’re walking into another time and immersing yourself in another era, in this case the Renaissance era and the reign of Elizabeth the First,” Anderson said. “We want you to smell the turkey legs, to hear the music, the clinking of armor and horses’ hooves. We want every sense to be fulfilled.”

Fair-goers can pose for pictures with Queen Elizabeth I — played by Anderson — and her royal court. They can watch and participate in demonstrations on candle dipping, fighting demonstrations, forging and casting, pottery and biking demonstrations. They can listen to live music, watch demonstrations and participate in the fun.

For food, expect everything from turkey legs to kettle corn and homemade bread, with a food village set up with over a dozen vendors.

There will be performances by belly dancers, equestrian events and acrobatic displays. The Seattle Knights will bring the best of theatrical stage combat with real weapons and armor.

New this year is a twist on one of the more popular events: jousting.

“This year is the first we’re hosting a tournament-style event,” Anderson said.

Along with jousting, the tournament will also feature skills at arms, mounted archery, mounted melee, archery, hatchet throwing, longsword and boffer sword. Each discipline will have its own bracket system and, at the end of the tournament Sunday, all points will be tallied before the announcement of a winner, who takes home a cash prize. To win the cash prize, one of the events must be equine in nature.

Artisans will also display their wares, for sale as unique gifts.

The annual Ren Faire is made possible thanks to the army of volunteers and participants, who help transform the fairgrounds from modern-day to Elizabethan times. While ticket prices help cover some costs, Anderson said members of the community have donated to help keep the faire going, and local businesses like Mr. Sub, Second Avenue Pizza and Pizza Hut have donated food to help feed the volunteers.

“It takes a lot of work to make this happen, and I’m thankful for all of our volunteers,” Anderson said. “If you can come out and check out the faire, you might enjoy yourself.”

Sandpoint Renaissance Faire • Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 11; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $16 adult, $12 seniors and kids 6-17, kids 5 and under FREE. Bonner County Fairgrounds, 4203 N. Boyer Ave., sandpointrenfaire.com.