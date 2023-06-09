New Old Time Chautauqua brings old-timey entertainment to the Panida

By Reader Staff

The acclaimed New Old Time Chautauqua will bring its passion for preserving and celebrating the spirit of old-time music to the Panida Theater, with a performance Saturday, June 10 featuring traditional tunes and vaudeville-inspired performances from the late-19th and early-20th centuries.

Based in Seattle, the New Old Time Chautauqua re-creates the bygone cultural movement that once carried entertainment and culture through rural communities across the country — so much so, that President Theodore at the time called Chautauqua assemblies “the most American thing in America.” At various times, writers like Mark Twain and suffragette Susan B. Anthony would present lectures at Chautauqua assemblies, alongside plays and musical acts. Almost a century after the dimming of the movement during the Great Depression, The Chautauqua Institution remains active in its namesake community of Chautauqua, N.Y.

In keeping with that tradition, the New Old Time Chautauqua brings together jugglers, magicians, aerialists, humorists and hula hoopists alongside a 30-piece band of up to 70 touring members ranging in age from as young as 8 months to as old as 92.

A fundraiser for the Panida’s preservation and maintenance and sponsored by longtime locals Jerry and Becky Luther — who have hosted the Chautauqua group at their home in past decades — this will be the third time the group has performed at the theater since 1989, when it opened the Panida after a long renovation.

One of the main acts in the NOTC is The Flying Karamazov Brothers, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The group has been on Broadway six times, featured on the small screen on Seinfeld and on the big screen in Jewel of the Nile, starring Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny Devito. Their shows are always interactive — a prime example: audience members are asked to bring objects to the stage for the brothers to juggle, and if they can do it they get a standing ovation; if they drop an object, they get a pie in the face.

The Panida encourages audience members to participate, bringing objects to the theater that are heavier than an ounce, lighter than 10 pounds and no bigger than a bread box.

Another performer in the New Old Time Chautauqua will be Jim Page, named by Seattle Met magazine as “One Of The 50 Most Influential Musicians In Seattle History.” Page is a gifted guitarist and songwriter who has penned tunes for Christy Moore, Dick Gaughan, Roy Bailey, The Doobie Brothers and Michael Hedges. He’s toured withGaughan, Planxty, Leftover Salmon, and Rob Wasserman and has shared the stage with Bonnie Raitt, Donal Lunny, Barry Melton, Robert Hunter and Björn Afzelius.

Yet another featured member of the troupe is Artis the Spoonman — the most famous and creative “spoon goon” on Earth. He reached worldwide fame when Chris Cornell and Sound Gardin recorded “Spoonman” and it went to the top of the charts.

In keeping with Chautauqua’s mission to engage with the community, local musicians will join the band on stage, which will also perform at the Farmers’ Market on the day of the show.

Audience members at the Panida show can expect an evening filled with music, one-of-a-kind performances and an atmosphere that can only be described as Chautauqua.

“We are thrilled to host the New Old Time Chautauqua for this special fundraising event,” stated Lauren Sanders, managing director of the Panida Theater, in a news release. “Their exceptional talent and commitment to preserving the traditions of vaudeville and music align perfectly with the Panida’s mission to celebrate and promote the arts. We encourage the community to come together, have a wonderful time and support this important cause.”

Meanwhile, the Panida has reserved 70 free seats for those who might not be able to afford going to an event.

“Thanks to the event’s generous sponsors, we are able to gift this experience to some of our local community members,” said Sanders.

New Old Time Chautauqua • Saturday, June 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; $15-$30. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191, get tickets at panida.org. Learn more at chautauqua.org.