Education, empowerment and connection

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

There’s a new face at the East Bonner County Library, as Joyce Jowdy gets underway in her new role as coordinator for community engagement and adult programming for the district, which includes libraries in Sandpoint and Clark Fork.

“I’ve been a patron at this library for over 20 years, so I’ve always taken advantage of its programs and services,” Jowdy told the Reader, noting that her previous careers have included working as assistant director of a fair housing agency, providing interpretive services at state parks and for a state agency forestry program — as well as a short stint as a substitute teacher.

“One of the common themes has always been education and empowerment, trying to connect people to their own sense of discovery and experimenting and all sorts of those things,” she said. “When this position became available, it kind of brought all that together.”

Jowdy’s job at the library will be to identify, develop and implement programs and services that she described as “reach[ing] out to the community to find out what are our community members’ aspirations … and remove barriers around learning, discovery, curiosity and experience.”

She pointed to already existing offerings like the “Library of Things” — where patrons can “check out” objects like musical instruments and give them a try — and the virtual reality room, which provides the chance to explore the technology and learn more about how it works.

“I’m only building on what others have done,” Jowdy said, adding that broadening the scope of what the library makes available to users is intended to bring in “segments of our community who maybe don’t see themselves as your typical library-goer, for whatever reason, and so we want to stay proactive and connected to the evolving needs of the community as a whole.”

One effort of particular interest to Jowdy is connecting with area businesses, finding out their challenges and identifying what service or program the library could implement to help them meet those challenges.

“Not just us putting on things, but really trying to tap into the great expertise we have in our community,” Jowdy said. “To me it’s all about sharing on both sides: sharing what you know and sharing what you want to know — not only businesses but organizations and individuals, too. I want to tap into all of it.”

That hasn’t always been easy, especially in recent years, as libraries found themselves at the center of various cultural controversies over issues such as how (or whether) to address materials and programs that some claim are “harmful” to minors.

Jowdy said addressing patrons about those issues is best accomplished by learning “what is the concern that motivates them — what is their need, their interest, their benefit.”

“We all have common points of overlap. … I think our community doesn’t always recognize our commonalities; but, for me, it’s about reaching back and finding those common threads,” she added. “I don’t find it at all fruitful to go into where we don’t connect. There’s another way, and if we can experience and be a part of its creation, then I think we’re in a much better position to come together.”

The first large-scale program under Jowdy’s leadership will be the “Natural Connections” series, kicking off Saturday, Aug. 5, including four free presentations centered on themes of writing and movement, music and performance, health and wellness and others.

First up at 10 a.m. is local author Brietta Leader, who will draw from her new book Wild Core to introduce attendees to the “12 Key to Unlock Your Untamed Expression” through movement and journaling. She will also be available for a book signing following the presentation.

At noon, Ali Thomas will lead a drum circle on a variety of percussion instruments from around the world, open to anyone aged 8 and older, with no experience necessary.

At 1 p.m., Henry and Laura Clemmons — of Tendril Herbal Apothecary and Healing Center — will offer separate presentations. Henry, who works as a certified health coach and habit change specialist, will offer participants five tools to help transform their lives, while Laura — a clinical herbalist — will guide attendees through creating an herbal tincture that they will then take home.

Finally, at 3 p.m., instructor Drew Summey will lead a session of vinyasa flow yoga, using breath to connect between poses and postures. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat.

Natural Connections events are scheduled to take place each month, with the August and September offerings taking place in the Sandpoint Library Garden. For more information and updating schedules, visit ebonnerlibrary.org/naturalconnections.

Jowdy said the Natural Connections moniker is meant to be taken literally but also philosophically — “the connections within yourself and with others, types of community within the community, between yourself and the environment.”

“It’s a very broad and encompassing name, so that it lends itself to all kinds of programs,” she added. “We’re looking for other topics. I want to appeal to our whole service area.”