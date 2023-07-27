Celebrating 100 years of the Beardmore Building and Rex Theater in Priest River

· July 26, 2023

By Reader Staff

The Beardmore Building in Priest River is celebrating 100 years on Friday, July 28, featuring informative and entertaining events to benefit the Rex Theater.

The inside of the Rex Theater today, before renovations. Courtesy photo.

A view of the Rex Theater in Priest River during its heyday. Courtesy photo.

The evening schedule begins with an open house 5-6 p.m., where attendees can learn about the Rex Theater restoration project, followed by an informal presentation 6:30-7 p.m. by Priest Lake Museum historian Kris Runberg Smith on “The Myth and Making of Nell Shipman.”

Shipman was a renowned silent film star and director whose 1923 movie The Grub-Stake featured numerous locations around Priest Lake. The presentation will discuss Shipman’s ties to the region, with a screening 7-8 p.m. showing clips of The Grub-Stake.

A donation toward restoring the Rex Theater will give participants access to a Beardmore wine tasting and commemorative glass, as well as rides on the 1914 Beardmore auto stage, from 5-8 p.m., with live music to follow from 8-10 p.m. featuring regional band the Meat Sweats. 

The Beardmore Building opened 100 years ago on Main Street in Priest River, featuring the theater, a mercantile store, butcher shop and hardware store. Upstairs included a grand ballroom, apartments, a Diamond Match Company office along with businessman Charles Beardmore’s timber and mining offices. 

Beardmore celebrated the opening of his business block with a party attended by 400 well-wishers. Three days later, Shipman premiered The Grub-Stake to a capacity crowd at the then-newly opened Rex Theater. 

“Come join this party a hundred years in the making,” organizers stated. 

The event is supported by The Foundation for the Rex Theater, the Beardmore Company and the Priest Lake Museum. To learn more about the Beardmore Building, visit beardmoreblock.com. More information on the Rex Theater is available at rextheater.org.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Reader_July27-2023-cover

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

The Festival at Sandpoint Returns! There’s plenty to do this week including: The Festival at Sandpoint Concert Series, A Spacepoint Presentation, Crazy days, and more. See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal