Denver funk reggae band to play 219

Bust out your dancing pants, the 219 Lounge is about to have a party.
The six-piece horn-driven funk band Float Like a Buffalo will play its debut show in Sandpoint at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Niner. Tickets are available at the 219 or Eichardt’s Pub.
Known for high-energy live performances, Float Like a Buffalo brings an electrifying fusion of funk, ska, reggae and jam influences.
“This is our first time playing in Idaho and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Cory Pearman, lead vocalist and guitarist. “We’ve heard about the amazing music community in Sandpoint, and we can’t wait to bring the energy and make it a night to remember.”
The Denver-based band has performed at some of the country’s most iconic venues, including the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, has shared the stage with legendary acts like WAR and was named Denver’s “Best Funk Band,” by Westword in 2019.
Fans can expect to hear horn-driven grooves, soulful jams and songs that highlight the unique chemistry of a live performance. There are nods to the funk style of Lettuce and The Motet, jam vibes from Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, rock elements of Red Hot Chili Peppers, soul styles of James Brown and the high-energy guitar licks of Jimi Hendrix all wrapped into one band.
Listen at floatlikeabuffalomusic.com.
