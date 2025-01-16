Early bird registration now open for CHAFE 150

By Reader Staff

The CHAFE 150 Gran Fondo is one of the most scenic charity bicycle rides in the nation. Every year, hundreds of riders gather to make the trek down idyllic North Idaho roads, all to support local education initiatives.

This year, the 18th annual CHAFE 150 will take place on June 14, 2025, and early bird registration opened on Jan. 15. Riders are encouraged to secure their spots before Saturday, Feb. 15 to take advantage of discounted registration fees.

Each year the Sandpoint Rotary organizes the CHAFE 150 and sends proceeds earned from registration fees to support local education for Lake Pend Oreille School District students. This year, Sandpoint Rotary and CHAFE 150 will directly support LPOSD’s “Every Student Graduates a Reader” initiative and other Sandpoint Rotary youth programs. This program equips more than 3,800 local students with the tools they need to develop strong literacy skills, ensuring they’re ready for academic and personal success.

In September 2024, Sandpoint Rotary and CHAFE 150 awarded $100,000 to LPOSD and its affiliated program, Book Trust.

“Every student graduates a reader — that is our goal,” said LPOSD Superintendent Dr. Becky Meyer at a Sept. 4 Rotary luncheon. “There’s not one school district, I don’t think, in the whole entire country that can say that every single student graduates as a reader. This is our goal for LPOSD and I have no doubt that we will succeed.”

Current reading programs have already led to a 74% literacy rate in the district, which is nearly 10% more than Idaho’s average.

Riders have difficulty options when registering, including 150-, 80-, 40- and 25-mile loops that wind around the Cabinet Mountains and alongside lake views and river valleys. There are also two gravel routes that are 75- and 55-mile options as part of the new Idaho Panhandle Gravel Series.

Participants are required to fundraise a minimum of $60 (or $30 for riders 16 and under), which is separate from the registration fee.

For more information about the CHAFE 150 Gran Fondo, or to register for the ride, visit chafe150.org.